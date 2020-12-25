The cold outbreak has increased in Jammu and Kashmir Valley on Friday due to the fall in temperature. The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and snowfall for the next few days from Saturday. Meteorological Department officials said that since the snowfall on December 12, the entire Kashmir has been dry and cold. In many places, the temperature at night remains several degrees below zero.Officials said the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 4.3 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius. Officials said the minimum temperature was minus 5.6 degree Celsius in Gulmarg and minus 3.8 degree Celsius in Qazigund. Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius and Kokernag minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Chilla-kalan will end on 31 January

Chillai-Kalan is currently going on in Kashmir, in which there is a severe cold for 40 days. Chillai-Kalan, which began on December 21, will end on January 31. After this, there will be 20 days of screaming and then 10 days of screaming. Officials said that during this period snowfall is more or more likely in most places. Meteorological officials said light rains and snowfall are expected in the valley for the next few days from Saturday. He said that there is no anticipated heavy snowfall till the end of this month.