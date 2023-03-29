chespirito believe “The guy from 8” more than five decades ago. Despite the time and the fact that it is no longer broadcast in any country since 2020, Televisa’s star series continues to be one of the most famous on Latin American television. Among the most beloved characters, Mr Ramon and the chilindrina stand out for the unbreakable relationship between father and daughter, but what happened to the mother of the character played by Marie Antoinette of the Snows?

“El Chavo del 8” was broadcast as an independent series on February 26, 1973. Photo. composition LR/Televisa

“El Chavo del 8”: what happened to Chilindrina’s mother?

To the mother of the chilindrina we never saw her in the neighborhood. Her absence would be linked to the fact that she would have died during childbirth; however, you may have seen it at some point and not noticed it. Specifically, a TikTok video explains that, before the premiere of “El Chavo del 8”, Roberto Gómez Bolaños broadcast a program called “The supergeniuses of the square table”.

In this format, there was a sketch in which Ramón Valdés was shown playing a character very similar to Don Ramón. In addition to sharing the name, we also see him doing odd jobs, like being a shoemaker, very similar to the ones we saw on the Chavo show.

We see the man together with his wife, taken to fiction —curiously— by Marie Antoinette of the Snows, who was pregnant at the time. That is where the ‘connections’ come from and there is an explanation that joins the dots: Don Ramón and his wife were expecting a daughter, but in the place where they lived they could not stay longer because they had to meet the rent.

Not being able to make the payment, they look for a new home and come across the neighborhood of Señor Barriga. From there the story continues and then the rest is history.

Where can you see “El Chavo del 8”?

Unfortunately, “El Chavo del 8” can no longer be seen on world TV since July 2020. According to the BBC, the reason would be linked to the fact that Grupo Chespirito, the company in charge of the commercial exploitation of the characters of the series, and Televisa would not have reached an agreement.