Ingredients: 750 g of minced beef, 250 g of minced pork, 450 g of cooked black beans, 2 cans of natural pear tomatoes, 1 old onion, 1 green pepper, paprika, oil, salt, pepper, 1 teaspoon chili powder, 4 potatoes and ground cumin.

We put a frying pan on the heat with oil and begin to sauté the very finely chopped onion over low heat. After 10 minutes we add the green pepper cut in the same way. Another 10 minutes and add the finely chopped tomatoes.

Meanwhile, sauté the meat over high heat in another pan seasoned with salt, pepper and cumin. When it is well done, we combine the ingredients from both pans into one, in addition to the juice that has remained from the tomato cans, the chili and a pinch of paprika. We let it cook for an hour over low heat. Meanwhile, we peel the potatoes, cut them in half lightly, season them with salt and pepper, drizzle them with a little oil and put them in the oven, preheated to 180 degrees for 40 minutes. When the meat's cooking time has passed, add the beans, mix well, leave for 5 more minutes and that's it. We accompany the chili con carne with the roasted potatoes.