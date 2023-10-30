Chili, shock budget

Shock budget and resignation of the CEO for Chili, a film streaming platform whose main shareholder is the Luxembourg-based Capsicum with 36.2%, an emanation of the Negentropy fund followed by Torino 1985 of the Lavazza family (coffee) with 18.5%. In fact, a few days ago it took place in Milan the shareholders’ meeting led by president Ferruccio Ferrara to examine the 2022 budget closed in the ordinary part with a loss of 16.4 million of Euro rose to 18.7 million in the consolidated and with a negative net worth of 4 million.

It should be noted that in 2021 the ordinary loss was only one million but that Chili has accumulated an unrecovered deficit of over 70 million to which is added that of 2022, carried forward and, moreover, year on year the turnover has significantly decreased from 45 to 25.4 million despite having the platform over 5.8 million registered users.

Immediately after the numbers the assembly was informed of the resignation among others of the CEO Giorgio Tacchia and Roberto De Piano and Ciro Scala joined the board. The management report, however, offers hope of continuity for the company which a few weeks ago signed an agreement to sell to Sysdata (an offshoot of Globant, a native digital technology services company listed on Nasadq) announced the acquisition by Sysdata , a Bolognese company active in technological consultancy and projects, of the Chili business unit which includes the contract relating to the Figa order. The sale allows “the entry of huge resources, effectively counteracting the financial tension of the company which has worsened in the last two years”.

