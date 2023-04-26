In a recent study which is published in the magazine New Phytologistthere has been talk of the discovery of a fossil of chilli pepper whose age dates back to much earlier than what had always been thought and estimated.

The “hot” history of chili peppers may have just been rewritten following the discovery of one rare fossilized berrythe Lycianthoides calycinawhich would be a member of the Capsiceae pepper tribewhich was originally thought to have emerged in South America 15 million years ago, but given the discovery of this pepper fossil, it would appear that it was actually already present in North America at least 50 million years ago.

As a member of the nightshade family Solanaceae, which is also home to tomatoes, it not only pushes back the emergence of chili peppers, but also provides new insight into the evolutionary timeline of tomato plants.

The discovery took place at CU Boulder Museum of Natural History in 2021where a team, including ecology and evolutionary biology postdoctoral researcher Rocío Deanna, stumbled upon a curious specimen they couldn’t place.

But where does this chili fossil come from?

The chili fossil came from Green River formation in northwestern Colorado It is in the Southwestern Wyominga geological treasure made up of the sediments of ancient lakes, is today in fact considered one of the most important fossil sites for Eocene specimens, second the University of California Berkeley.

Among the various finds of interest discovered at these sites was a fossil displaying characteristics that had the hallmarks of a particular member of the Solanaceae family, decorated with small spikes at the end of its fruiting stem, whereupon the team is wondered if that could actually have been a fossil chili fossil.

“At first I was like, ‘No way! This cannot be true. But it was so characteristic of chili.”

Deanna said in a declaration.

As if finding one fossil chili wasn’t surprising enough, the team behind a new study eventually discovered two more, all from the Green River Formation. The sediments here are between 34 and 56 million years old, but the similarities the specimens share with nightshade fossils recovered from the Esmeraldas Formation in Colombia date their appearance to about 50 million years ago.

“These peppers, a species that we thought was born in an evolutionary blink, have been around for a very long time. We’re still dealing with this new timeline.”

he has declared Stacey Smith, senior author of the article and associate professor of evolutionary biology at CU Boulder.

Another confounding factor the team grapples with is how chiles got to North America. Fruit-eating birds are one possibility, already thought to have dispersed many berry-producing plants by eating or wearing them. It is possible that these peppers enjoyed their great avian escape, serving as a valuable resource for hungry foragers and even hitchhiking to distant lands.

