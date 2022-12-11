MWe also like it hot, especially these days when the generally recommended lowering of room temperatures is causing problems. To ignite an inner fire, nothing beats a big, steaming pot of hot chilies. It hardly matters whether with or without carne; meat lovers can also be tempted with a vegan minced meat substitute.

It is also an inexpensive, low-calorie dish that is easily digestible because of the legumes and capsaicin in the chilies. It’s easy to prep, store, and make in bulk for when a busload of guests hits you for the holiday season.

The dish has its origins in the middle of the 18th century. It probably comes from the area between Texas, Arizona and Mexico, about which there is a great deal of debate. There is no disputing that the American “Bowl o’ Red” was essentially just a stew of boiled chilies and beef. Even before that, one of the first instant meals, “pemmican”, a paste made from mashed beef jerky, chilies and fat, was prepared into a hearty meal by cowboys with hot water and cornmeal over a campfire after their dusty day’s work.

Refinements such as onions, oregano, garlic and, above all, cumin (cumin), which is still characteristic today and found its way to America from the Canary Islands, were soon added. American army cooks may have added beans and later tomatoes during World War I.



Fresh from the can: Chili, in this case without carne, but with kidney beans, veggie mince, corn, coriander, tomato and pepper

Chilies became increasingly popular in the late 19th century. Market women offered them at their stalls, chili bars became legendary thanks to their recipe, and even prison kitchens are said to have become famous for their chili preparations. Arrived on the American east coast, the dish blossomed into strange flowers to the dismay of the Texans: first with spaghetti under the chili, then with cheese on top, then with beans and finally fresh onions “on top”. In South America, meanwhile, it has become a rice dish. And in tin cans, the spicy mush finally conquered the whole world.







In order to look up the original, you need some exotic chili varieties such as anchos and guajillos, which we can hardly get or only by mail order. I bought the slightly hot and fruity Peppinos and the fiery Jalapeños at the market.

The preparation

In a heavy saucepan, leave out four thick slices of bacon and sear thick cubes (about 4 cm) of a kilo of roast beef (such as brisket) very vigorously in the fat. Remove them from the pot and then sauté a sliced ​​large onion and three cloves of minced garlic. Add two handfuls of chillies of your choice, from which you have roughly removed the stalk and seeds (use gloves), as well as the chopped bacon strips and then the diced meat. Sprinkle a generous teaspoon or two of ground cumin and a teaspoon of salt on top and fill the meat, onion and chili pot with hot water to cover.



The beef chili à la “Bowl ‘o Red” with the fresh pods from the market before pouring over the braising liquid.

Simmer over low heat for three to four hours and allow to thicken a little. Stir occasionally, taste again towards the end – done.







You can do without meat too

Now to our Europeanized chili, which has already brought tears to the eyes of dozens of party guests in large pots – not only because of the heat. Most of the time I prepared it with ground beef, but in the meantime I have also made it several times with plant-based veggie mince from a drugstore chain (also for Bolognese). The flakes are softened with broth, squeezed out and then used like minced meat. The texture is wonderful, you really can go without meat in this case.



Goes well with: fresh coriander

Sauté chopped onions, garlic and chillies in plenty of olive oil and add the (veggie) minced meat. Fry vigorously, stir in the tomato paste, continue to braise and deglaze with plenty of red wine. Add chopped tomatoes, corn and kidney beans that you previously rinsed in the colander. Add shredded oregano (or fresh from the garden), bay leaf and ground cumin. If necessary, add some hot water. Mix everything well and simmer gently for 20 minutes.

The chili can be enriched with paprika strips, diced potatoes, sweet potatoes or celery sticks, which are then cooked to avoid overcooking. At the end, round off the taste with pepper, salt and, if necessary, some sugar and broth. It tastes even better the day after cooking, depending on how spicy it is, the chili will keep in a plastic storage box in the fridge for several days. Highly recommended: serve with a dollop of crème fraîche, some grated cheddar, chopped fresh coriander and a squeeze of lime.