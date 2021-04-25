The 93rd annual delivery of the 2021 Oscar Awards arrives tonight to recognize within several categories the different nominees who had important roles within their respective films released in 2020 and early 2021.

Here you can review everything you need to know to enjoy TODAY the ceremony from start to finish.

When are the Oscars 2021?

A couple of months later than expected and in a suitable context, according to sanitary regulations to avoid contagion of the COVID-19, the ninety-third edition of the 2021 Oscar Awards will arrive TODAY, Sunday, April 25.

Schedules of the Oscars 2021 LIVE

The appointment is agreed to start at the same time both in Chile and in the rest of the Latin American countries, depending on the time difference. Thus, some of the scheduled hours are as follows:

Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 9.00 pm

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 7.00 pm

Bolivia, Paraguay and Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 26).

What channel broadcasts the Oscars 2021?

As is often done due to its global relevance, the delivery of Oscar awards 2021 It will be broadcast live in different countries of the world. Within Latin America, television audiences have different options to enjoy it, by open and closed signal.

In the case of Chile, it can be seen by TNT and TNT Series from the following channels:

TNT

DirecTV: 502 (SD) – 1502 (HD)

Movistar: 595 (SD) – 870 (HD)

TuVes HD: 243 (SD) – 131

Entel: 109 (HD)

Clear: 92 (SD) – 592 (HD)

World: 66 (SD) – 566 (HD)

VTR: 56 (Santiago) – 781 (HD)

GTD / Telefónica del Sur: 251 (SD) – 890 (HD).

TNT Series

DirecTV: 213 (SD) / 1213 (HD)

Movistar: 596 (SD) / 869 (HD)

Clear: 133 (SD) – 633 (HD)

TuVes HD: 224 – 118

Entel: 90 (HD)

VTR: 40 (SD) (Santiago) – 768 (HD)

World: 569 (HD)

GTD / Telefónica del Sur: 167.

Chilevision It will also broadcast the awards ceremony on its national signal and can be seen at:

CHV

Open signal and Digital Terrestrial: Santiago: 11 (Santiago) and 11.1 (Santiago)

Greater Valparaíso: 10 (SD) and 10.1

Rancagua: 10 (SD) and 10.1

Greater Concepción: 7 (SD) and 7.1 (Concepción)

Temuco: 11 (SD) and 11.1 (Temuco)

Cable TV: VTR: 21 (Santiago) / 711

DirecTV: 151/1151

Movistar: 121/811

Clear: 55/555

Zapping: 21

TuVes HD: 57

Entel: 66

World: 15/515

GTD / Telsur: 21/27.

Where to see the Oscars 2021 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

For Internet users who want to find a link that allows them to see the ceremony live, they can do so through the following payment applications for smartphones and different devices:

DirecTv Go – Available for Play Store, App Store

VTR Plus – Available for Play Store, App Store

Similarly, they can also enter Online signal – Chilevisión through the web. There you will find the transmission from the appointed time.

How to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2021?

Although at first it was thought that there would be no red carpet, it has already been confirmed that there will be, but it will be totally reduced due to the pandemic. The Academy confirmed that it is carrying out different strategies so that everything can be done in the safest way possible.

Winners of the last edition of the Oscar. Photo: Capture of Facebook Oscar Awards

In this way, it is usually transmitted by the channel E! Entertainment, but it is possible that TNT also broadcast it a couple of hours before the official ceremony begins, as it has already been done before.

Where to see the 2021 Oscar Awards in Chile?

The gala that rewards outstanding figures in Hollywood films and from around the world can be seen in Chile by TNT and TNT series. Similarly, Chilevisión has confirmed the broadcast for its national signal.

Another way to watch it by streaming within Chile is by downloading paid applications DirecTv Go or VTR Plus and through the website of the Chilevisión online signal.

How to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

Chilevisión is one of the most popular and watched channels within Chilean territory. For this reason, this year the channel will also broadcast the delivery of the Oscar 2021. However, as it is known that there are several Internet users who want to see it online, now there is the Chilevisión live signal page: chilevisio.cl/senal-online.

From that website, those who do not wish to watch it on television, will be able to do so from the comfort of their electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.

How to watch the Oscars 2021 by CHV?

The Chilevisión open television channel It has already been available to viewers since 1960 and has now been updated, like many channels, to the latest trends.

Thus, the Oscar 2021 that will be transmitted by your signal, it can be seen in two ways:

Watching the channel from television

Accessing your live feed web page

How to watch CHV online?

Since digital media are a necessity today, Chilevisión has not only its signal on television, but also its live signal on its official website. To access it you must enter the following address: chilevisio.cl/senal-online.

What channel is CHV in Chile?

The Chilean television channel is seen by countless citizens in different parts of the country, such as Santiago, Valparaíso, Rancagua, Greater Concepción, among others. Therefore, it may vary depending on the city in which you are.

Here is the guide for you to find the correct channel:

Where will the Oscars 2021 be held?

This year, the delivery of the Oscar 2021 will be different from what is used to. Taking into account the preventive health measures by the COVID-19, the event will be held in two venues: Los Angeles Union Station and Dolby Theater. There will also be satellite contacts from London and Paris.

It has already been indicated that when going on stage, the winners will be able to give their speech without a mask, but outside the stage the guests must keep it on at all times, without exception.