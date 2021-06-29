LIVE | The final of Yo soy Chile premieres today Monday June 28 by Chilevisión. Six contestants, including Peruvian Sebastián Landa ‘José Feliciano’, face off to win the competition.

Live: Minute by minute of the final of I am Chile Sebastián Landa: His girlfriend sends him a tender message After the presentation of Sebastián Landa as José Feliciano, his girlfriend surprised him with a tender message. The artist was excited to hear from his future wife. José Feliciano sings in Yo soy Chile Our Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ (Sebastián Landa) sings in the final of Yo soy Chile the theme “Qué sera”. His emotional jury presentation of the show. Steve Perry takes the stage of I am Nicolás Cid returns to characterize Steve Perry and interprets the song “Don’t stop believin” on the Yo soy stage. Steve Perry comes to shine on stage at the #GranFinalYoSoy! 🎤🎶 Yesterday was the most voted and if you want to give your support again, you just have to enter https://t.co/Iwy9JfTefn 📲 pic.twitter.com/XnevKpU4JP – Chilevisión (@chilevision) June 29, 2021 First show: sing Axl Rose Jury dresses up for Yo soy Chile Antonio Vodanovic, Myriam Hernández and Cristián Riquelme are present at the final of I am Chile. Voting opens to choose the winner The presenters of the program announced that the voting to choose the winner of Yo soy Chile is open. The public can now choose their favorite. Vote here: https://vota.chilevision.cl/ The final of I am Chile began. Follow the minute by minute of the contest and relive the best moments of the last gala. Tremendous copycats! 👏 We want to congratulate the six qualifiers who went to the final tomorrow and also those who reached these last stages 🎤🎶 All very talented and incredible in their imitations! 🔥 See you tomorrow at the GRAN #FinalYoSoy! 📺 pic.twitter.com/Sy5bFEWwKM – Chilevisión (@chilevision) June 28, 2021 Soon the final of I am Chile begins There are minutes left for Yo soy Chile to start and the six imitators sing for the coveted trophy.

Previous note

Regarding his pass to the last gala, the representative from Tumbes communicated with his followers to express his emotion and gratitude for the support throughout the third season of the reality show.

“I want to thank you for all the support you have given me yesterday, today is the grand finale and for me it is something very special and very nice to have reached these stages of the program. I am very happy with all of your support, I thank you very much, I am happy, excited and anxious ”, acknowledged Landa in Instagram.

These are the imitators who dispute the final of I am Chile:

‘José Feliciano’ (Sebastián Landa)

‘Steve Perry’ (Nicolás Cid)

‘Marc Anthony’ (Fermín Opazo)

‘Luis Fonsi’ (Boris Saavedra)

‘Brian Johnson’ (Iván Gac)

‘Guns N’ Roses’

How to vote for Peruvian ‘José Feliciano’ in Yo soy Chile?

You can vote for your favorite artist through the website chilevision.cl registering your email, Facebook or other social network, select the participant’s photo and that’s it.

Sebastián Landa ‘José Feliciano’ will be in the grand finale of Yo soy Chile. Photo: Sebastián Landa / Instagram

Who will compete in the grand final of Yo soy Chile?

In addition to ‘José Feliciano’ (Sebastián Landa), ‘Steve Perry’ (Nicolás Cid), ‘Marc Anthony’ (Fermín Opazo), ‘Luis Fonsi’ (Boris Saavedra), ‘Brian Johnson’ (Iván Gac) and the ‘Guns N ‘Roses’ were selected by viewers to contest the first place in Yo soy Chile.

What are the prizes for Yo soy Chile?

The production of the Chilevisión program offers 15 million Chilean pesos for the first place, $ 3 million for the second, $ 2 million for the third and 1 million pesos for the fourth place.

Yo Soy Chile: how to watch Chilevisión LIVE?

Open and digital terrestrial signal in Chile:

Santiago: 11 (Santiago) and 11.1 (Santiago)

Greater Valparaíso: 10 (SD) and 10.1

Rancagua: 10 (SD) and 10.1

Great Conception: 7 (SD) and 7.1 (Concepción)

Temuco: 11 (SD) and 11.1 (Temuco).

Cable television in Chile:

VTR: 21 (Santiago) / 711

DirecTV: 151/1151

Movistar: 121/811

Clear: 55/555

Zapping: 21

TuVes HD: 57

Entel: 66

World: 15/515

GTD / Telsur: 21/27.

Who are the jurors of Yo soy Chile?

Antonio Vodanovic, Myriam Hernández and Cristián Riquelme and the television audience will have to choose who will be the winner of the night.

How to vote for your favorite I am Chile impersonator?

The public will be able to choose the winner of Yo soy Chile. Voting opens once the imitation contest has started through the website of Chilevisión.

I am Chile, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.