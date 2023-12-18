The leader of the Republican Party and former candidate for president of Chile, José Antonio Kast, said this Monday (18) that the ideas of the right are “strengthened” even with the defeat in the referendum for a new Constitution in the country.

On Sunday (17), 55% of the Chilean population voted against a proposal for a new Magna Carta, drawn up by a constituent assembly with a right-wing and center-right majority. The Republican Party was the party with the most seats in the collegiate, 23 out of 51. The center-right Alianza had 11 seats.

“We accept the failure of not being able to convince that the proposal was better than the current text. But despite these emotions, we, Republicans, are characterized by continuing to work,” said Kast in statements to the press.

Defeated by the current president, Gabriel Boric, in the 2021 election, Kast stated that now “a new stage begins, a stage of recovery for Chile, of reconstruction based on what is to come next year, which are the local electoral challenges and regional teams and we hope to be there with our best.”

Kast said that the Chilean right needs to be self-critical, but that its ideas came out “strengthened” from the referendum.

“If there is anyone who led the process, it was clearly me, I was the one who said we were going to change things, and everyone has to take responsibility for their words. But if you ask me, 'Are you distressed, sad?' No,” said the right-wing leader.

Boric reiterated on Sunday what he had already promised before the referendum, regardless of whether the proposal is approved or not: he will not call another constituent process. In September last year, the Chilean population had already rejected another text, this one prepared by a collegiate with a progressive majority.