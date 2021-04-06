The good vaccination rate in Chile it is not accompanied by good figures regarding infections. In fact, the country goes through one of the worst times of the pandemic, if not the worst. With more than 8,000 infections daily in the last days and record occupancy in ICUs, despite having already vaccinated 45% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine. Seven of the nineteen million inhabitants they already have half of the guideline, according to the latest data confirmed by the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris.

This new wave already exceeds the peak of the first, which arrived in the Latin American country in June of last year. And what is worse, these figures have been reached in much less time. One of the possible causes is excessive confidence on the part of the population due to the vaccination campaign. In addition, it began at the height of the new variants in the country, which could have helped to aggravate the problem with infections. The third factor is the low traceability: on average, half of those infected spend three days outside before the case is known.

The last friday the maximum recorded during the first wave was exceeded, and by far: 8,112 infections in a day for the 6,938 cases registered on June 14, 2020, in the first months of the pandemic. Of particular concern is the speed with which the numbers grow day by day. “Last year it took us three months to climb the hill and now we got to the same, even higher, in just a month. We are raising it too fast, three times more, according to the graphs, “says Gabriel Cavada, from the School of Public Health of the University of Chile, to The country.

Criticism of the Government

At the center of the controversy is the Government of Sebastián Piñera, which several experts blame for not correctly calculating the level of risk and his triumphalism over the vaccination campaign against COVID. “After the summer, in March activities were started with virtually no restrictions. The quarantines were never effective, population mobility increased considerably, “criticizes Mauricio Canals, a doctor and member of the ICOVID platform.

Meanwhile, Piñera insists on defending himself even though its popularity has plummeted in recent weeks: 20 points in just over a month, to 38%. “We have never underestimated this pandemic. We have always asked meet our compatriots personal care“.

Borderline ICU and younger patients

Chile is, after Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the country that more doses have been administered per 100 inhabitants, according to data from Our World In Data. In fact, it is also among those who higher percentage of the population that has been immunized with at least one dose. This, however, does not serve to stop a new wave of infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic 1,032,612 people have been infected in the country, 23,677 have died and there are currently about 3,000 in Intensive Care Units, which is the highest in the country. At the national level at this moment there are only 164 beds.

A situation that has been reached due to a vaccination, although rapid, late in time. The start of the vaccination was on February 3 and a month later the second dose began to be given. Two weeks later, the main risk groups achieved some immunity. The problem is in the younger age. “The immune status, therefore, has not come to cover the population that is transmitting the disease, which is between the ages of 30 and 60. It is a group that just these days are beginning to have a little immunity “, Canals details. The country.

To this day, there are more hospitalized between 40 and 49 years (469) than those over 70 (378), a group that exceeds those under 39 years (359). The effect of the vaccine among the elderly has fulfilled its mission and now they are the younger, still to be vaccinated, those who go to hospitals. The fatality, on the other hand, remains at 2.4%. If a month ago 80% of the deceased were over 70 years old, now deaths occur in the youngest groups. “What is tremendously concerning, then, is that the fatality component in those under 60 years of age has been growing“.