Palestinian made a complete exercise of effectiveness and won this Thursday, 1-2, against Cuiabá in the Arena Pantanal in Brazil to get into the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, a round in which they will face Independent Medellin.

The Paraguayan forward Junior Marabel He opened the scoring for the Chilean team by finishing off a counterattack in the 8th minute, in this second leg of the Sudamericana play-off, to which both teams arrived with options after the 1-1 draw in the first leg. Argentine striker Gonzalo Sosa increased the gap for the tricolors in the second half. André Luis discounted for the locals in the final stretch, but it was too late.

Palestinian arrives well

The team led by the Frenchman Armando Teixeira “Petit” They have now gone five games without a win at their home ground, the Arena Pantanal. In the first half, the Brazilians controlled the game, but were a pool of luck in attack.

Slow, horizontal and without gunpowder. The rival defense was an insurmountable wall. The verticality of their forwards and a mistake by the full-back Ramon did the rest. They galloped and Marabel converted first inside the area. A deadly offensive transition that ruined all the plans of a Cuiabá that has not been successful this year.

The goal came with suspense, as it had to be confirmed by the VAR after the linesman wrongly called offside. The Brazilian team tried to recover from the blow without success. Deyverson, a well-known figure in Spanish football, ended up desperate, so much so that he earned a yellow card for throwing the ball into the face of goalkeeper Rigamonti. The second half was a carbon copy of the first, at least until the last quarter of an hour. Palestino struck again in the 61st minute through Sosa.

Once again, it was a first-time finish after a good pass from Ariel Martínez, who rushed the byline and crossed for the Argentine player to anticipate. The tie seemed to be over with a 0-2. However, winger André Luis made things exciting until the end with a goal in the 78th minute that left Cuiabá one step away from forcing a penalty shootout.

The final minutes were a total assault by Cuiabá, although the team led by Argentine Lucas Bovaglio resisted with skill and advanced to the next round. Cuiabá will now only have to worry about the Brazilian League, in which it is on the verge of falling into the relegation places of the second division.

