The Central Bank of Chile reports that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.6% in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year. After seasonal adjustments, there was an increase of 0.3% compared to the second quarter. As a result, the Chilean economy overcomes a technical recession. In the first and second quarters, the country had declines of 0.7% and 0.8% in its GDP, respectively, in comparisons with the same intervals in 2022.



