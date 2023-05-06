This weekend the Chilean people return to the polls to define the drafters of a new constitutional proposal. It is the second attempt, after the failed process that ended with a resounding victory for the option rejection in the plebiscite held on September 4 of last year. The proposal presented on that occasion by the constituent convention was generated by a clear majority of the left, which achieved broad support in the context of the expectations for change opened by the social outbreak of October 2019.

But the constitutional dilemma that stresses Chilean society is long before the unexpected wave of unrest and violence unleashed at that time. Strictly speaking, without a historical perspective, without highlighting the deep traumas that this process embodies, it is difficult to understand that a country whose transition to democracy began more than three decades ago has arrived, within the framework of a social and political crisis , to the majority conviction that the core of its main problems lay in the Constitution imposed by the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Even more so when there is little left of the original articles of that Constitution, after more than sixty reforms.

The key questions are then: why does an important sector of Chilean society continue to see the institutional heritage of the dictatorship as the root of the problems that afflict it today? What connection is there between the economic and social challenges that the country faces today with a military regime that, in fact, ended 33 years ago?

No doubt there are diverse answers to these questions. But there is at least one that that enormous segment that makes up the Chilean left and center-left has systematically refused to face it. It is the one associated with the pain and frustration of not having been able to overthrow the Pinochet dictatorship; of having fought on all fronts for many years, only to be forced to finally accept a harsh reality: the Constitution and the economic model imposed by the military were not going to be removed by protests and social mobilization; the only way to get Pinochet out of the government was to resign himself to the rules of the game and the institutional schedule set by the dictatorship itself.

The opposition won the plebiscite on October 5, 1988; Building that political and electoral majority was a huge victory for the opposition forces. But that was not the feat they had dreamed of in their long years of fighting against the regime. Rather, the 1988 plebiscite was reached precisely because the dictatorship could not be overthrown and this had very complex consequences for the fate of the transition. It implied, among other things, the continuity of the Constitution and the economic model, the existence of designated senators and commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces irremovable by the civil authority. Also, the existence of the binominal electoral system and a stark reminder of that frustrated overthrow: Pinochet would continue at the head of the Army for eight more years after leaving the Government, to later assume as senator for life. A living symbol of everything his opponents had to give up when they accepted a transition agreed within the framework of the rules of the game of their adversaries.

That incandescent sea of ​​pain and frustration never left the soul of the Chilean left and center-left. It remained there, like a deep crack during the years of the Concertación in power, between 1990 and 2010. It was the nourishment of a critical spirit and self flagellant that, from the Government itself, contaminated the evaluation of its achievements and its deficits. Until 2010, when the Chilean right finally came to power in democratic elections and the apparent consensus that had made the Chilean transition possible began to fall apart.

Since the right became a viable government alternative, polarization has not stopped increasing. The center-left distanced itself from its own legacy and joined refounding theses that had constitutional change at their center. An agenda that, since the social outbreak of October 2019, was imposed as the privileged framework to prosecute the deep divisions that have run through Chilean society for decades. Political and ideological fracture, but also sociocultural, which had its dramatic climax in the military coup of 1973; that seemed to diminish during the years of the Concertación in power, but reappeared with force when the political forces that supported Pinochet during his regime returned to the Government.

However, Chileans are not resigned. This Sunday, May 7, they return to the polls, seeking the path to a constitutional consensus. Minimum rules of the game that can begin to rebuild a political order painfully fractured by the inclemencies of recent history.