AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/31/2024 – 11:08

Vultures hover over Tocopilla, a mining town nestled between the Pacific and the arid mountains of the Atacama Desert, where closed coal-fired power plants and idle port workers illustrate the rapid energy transition underway in Chile.

Its 20 million inhabitants and its considerable solar and wind energy production capacity led the country to launch, in 2019, an ambitious plan to close 28 electrical energy plants, produced by burning coal, by 2040.

The expectation of President Gabriel Boric, elected in 2021, is a shorter period, and his parallel objective aims for, before 2030, 80% of electricity produced to be from renewable sources.

Since 2019, nine coal-fired electricity generating plants have been closed, including four located in Tocopilla, in the northwest, belonging to the French company Engie – which has promised to abandon coal in Europe and the rest of the world by 2025.

Chile, alongside Greece and the United Kingdom, is among the ten fastest countries to reduce their energy production from coal, as indicated in November by a study by the World Resources Institute.

More than 35% of the energy produced in Chile is of wind or solar origin, and the country has huge projects under construction, especially in the Lomas del Taltal region.

Despite the support measures granted to employees during the closure of units of national companies that use coal-fired thermoelectric plants, the situation is different for outsourced positions or contracted companies.

– “Left aside” –

“Overnight, they told us 'It's closed'”, reports Pedro Castillo, 62 years old. For 36 years, he operated a crane for Somarco – a port company contracted by Engie, in Tocopilla.

In northern Chile, in this city of 25,000 inhabitants, only one of the old coal-fired power plants continues to operate in the middle of one of the most arid places in the world, with lunar landscapes sculpted by rocks and sand.

Owned by the American group AES, Somarco is expected to close in March. The company did not respond to AFP's requests for comment.

Even with the port's almost total inactivity, the group still employs around 60 workers, who unload coal destined for the city's plants that supply the nearby copper mines – a metal of which Chile is the world's largest producer.

Like other port workers interviewed by AFP, Castillo claims that there is abandonment by both the State and the French energy company.

“Engie only took care of its employees, but those who actually worked with coal were left aside,” he says, explaining that he continues to go to work even without activities or prospects for the future.

“It's like when someone is old and waiting for the day they die”, compares Castillo, who is also president of the port workers' union in the small city, affected for years by pollution from the plants.

With the closure of four of its units, Engie laid off around one hundred workers. Of these, only a third benefited from an early retirement plan, another part was trained for other jobs inside or outside the company and the rest received a voluntary redundancy plan.

When questioned by AFP, the group said it was “aware” of the “social repercussions” for “workers” during the decarbonization process.

As he prepares for his last day of work, Juan Hidalgo, 48 years old, acting manager of the port for 15 years, also mentions his “disappointment” at what, according to him, are unfulfilled “promises” on the part of the State.

“There is no change, there is no relocation, there is no compensation, there is no retirement plan,” said Hidalgo.

– “Challenges to be overcome” –

“The problem we have in Chile with the issue of just transition is subcontracting”, confirms Alejandro Ochoa, responsible for environmental and fair transition issues at the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), the strongest union in the country.

“Companies are taking care of their own workers, and decarbonization is happening more through them than through government planning”, he states, estimating that in Chile “the problem” is that “public policies arrive late”.

According to Ochoa, for every 50 people who work at a coal plant, there are 150 outsourced workers and 450 indirect jobs. “This totals 600 workers who are not covered by any measure”, he highlights.

During a recent meeting with the French press, in Santiago, the Chilean Energy Minister, Diego Pardow, recognized “multiple pending challenges” on this topic and mentioned a “fair socio-ecological transition” plan for Tocopilla, which provides assistance for relocation, to companies and the tourism sector.

Pardow also highlighted future projects in the city's clean energy sector, especially in the green hydrogen industry.

Engie, in turn, announced projects to transform its “decontaminated land” in Tocopilla, “in connection with the communities”. The general director for Chile, Rosaline Corinthien, mentioned hydrogen and battery storage work.

Chilean Colbun, with no date announced for the closure of its only coal plant in the country, south of Santiago, assured AFP that “the possibility of using other types of fuel (…) such as hydrogen” or pallets of wood.

“Anything that is good for the planet is good, but let's not leave people behind”, asks Pedro Castillo, before returning to the abandoned facilities of the industrial port.