To tell the story of the chiles en nogada is to go back two centuries. Go back to the moment where Agustín de Iturbide had a key role in the consummation of the Independence of Mexico. One that led him to sign the Treaties of Córdoba, legal manuscripts that recognized Mexico as an independent territory, and traced his path as the country’s first emperor.

Enrolled in the army since he was 15 years old, his life is not understood without the Armed Forces. He agreed to the provincial militias and was always faithful to the Spanish authorities. However, Iturbide’s actions weighed on the independence movement around 1820, when he was called to pacify southern Mexico. At that time he maintained epistolary communication with Vicente Guerrero, the last living insurgent leader of the movement and of the same importance as Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla or José María Morelos, as well as with ecclesiastical figures, elites and provincial armed forces. In his mind there was a plan and it was made up of three guarantees to join forces in the territory: religion, independence and union.

Decisions that led him to lead the Trigarante Army and, incidentally, recognize him with the gastronomic myth as the person to whom they made an incomparable recipe: one of the first versions of chiles en nogada, which sailed from being a dessert to a full dish.

A recipe for Iturbide

The story is the following. Once the treaties were signed, a first Regency was created made up of Iturbide, the fleeting viceroy Juan de O’Donojú, Manuel de la Bárcena, Isidro Yáñez, Manuel Velázquez de León and Bishop Antonio Joaquín Pérez Martínez, a key figure in Puebla who would be in charge of extend the idea of ​​the new dish prepared exclusively for the leader Trigarante.

“The Treaties were finalized at the end of August, in such a way that once the matter was settled, Don Agustín, who knew how to enjoy life and was a precursor of image care, decided to take a few days off with the purpose of allowing the preparation of the necessary festivities and could make a triumphal entry to the capital of the former kingdom”, says the archaeologist Eduardo Merlo, in the article The myth of the chiles en nogada and the flag of the three guarantees from the Cuadernos de Nutrición Magazine.

On August 28, 1821, a month before the triumphant entry into the capital, the Trigarante Army headed towards Puebla to celebrate the saint’s day of the leader born in Valladolid (today Morelia), in addition to the signed treaties. The capital of Puebla was chosen for the celebration, since Pérez Martínez was part of the Regency, so he was in charge of all the activities and food of the celebration.

The origin of the recipe

202 years after Iturbide tasted this recipe, Eduardo Merlo, also a teacher in Anthropology, pointed out that it is older than the arrival of the military in Puebla. According to multiple historians, a book called the poblano cook (1714) published in Puebla, already detailed the creation of a dish of chili peppers bathed in walnut sauce (from Castilla). This is the reason why it is considered that it was not made for the independence leader.

“In official history,” recalled the former director of the Viceroyalty Art Museum in a chat from 2018, “there are always inventions that have been added to events to give them importance and disguise them.” For the also author of the work Puebla Heritage (2001), this Mexican delicacy is even older than the birth of the first emperor of Mexico, which dates back to 1783. Therefore, any book, brochure or commentary on the exclusive invention of this national delicacy is incorrect.

The truth is that, despite its centuries of antiquity, the dish commissioned from the Augustinian nuns of Santa Monica had a distinction: it was decorated with the colors of the Trigarante flag. For this, it was decided to add two ingredients: the sweet red pomegranate and a strip of parsley which, together with the walnut or nogada sauce, previously weathered, resulted in a reference to the historical moment.

Dessert or food?

From the first recipe that Emperor Iturbide tried to the chilies that are currently offered by season, from the Calpan and San Nicolás de los Ranchos regions of Puebla, the dish has changed over the years.

“The semi-dessert quality was given by the filling of the chiles, which was perhaps the key to success. It was called delicacy and it was in the true sense of the word. It was made from fresh and crystallized fruit, mainly peaches, pears, panochera apples, on the one hand, and on the other: biznaga (citron), figs, pine nuts and almonds. All finely chopped, forming a delicious but strong dough due to excessive sweetness”, according to the same article cited by Merlo Juárez.

Currently, it has lost ingredients such as citron, since for a decade the biznagas have been in danger of extinction and cannot be consumed in Mexico. In addition, in the course of the 20th century it was modified and more ingredients were added, until reaching the version that is known throughout the country today.

