The Constitutional Council that drafts a new fundamental charter for Chile ended this Wednesday the voting stage of the amendments to the proposed new Constitution and sent the text to the Expert Commission for review.

The body, where the right has a majority having won 33 of the 50 seats, Since July, he has written a draft of a fundamental law based on a text worked on by 24 experts chosen by Parliament.

Starting on October 7, the Expert Commission will have five days to propose modifications to the recently approved proposal and, subsequently, the indications will be submitted again to the full Council.

This was the first draft of the new Constitution that Chileans rejected in 2022.

The observations of the Expert Commission must be rejected by two-thirds or approved by three-fifths of the directors.

In the event of doubts regarding any article and these quorums are not reached, A mixed commission of experts and advisors will be created to resolve the dispute.

Finally, The law establishes that the Council must vote and approve the entire text by three-fifths of its members.

In recent weeks, the Council has experienced various controversies for including some articles that have been criticized from various sectors for representing “setbacks”, such as “the right to life of the unborn”, the immediate expulsion of migrants who enter through unauthorized passages and the tax exemption for the first homea measure that benefits people with higher incomes.

Today only 34 percent affirm that they would approve the constitutional text in December.

The latest polls indicate that the text’s detractors are increasing and that a majority of Chileans are inclined to vote against it, just as they did a year ago with the first Magna Carta proposal, prepared by a body with a progressive majority and which proposed broad changes in the institutional framework.

Faced with a possible second failure, figures from different political sectors, including some representatives of the traditional right-wing coalition Chile Vamos, They asked the Council to change course and draft a text that is as similar as possible to the draft prepared by the experts appointed by Parliament.

The deadline for the Constitutional Council to send the text to the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, will be November 7. Subsequently, on December 17, it will be submitted to a plebiscite.

