The Atacama desert, the driest in the world, is advancing towards the south of Chile due to climate change. Its natural border is the north of the Coquimbo region —about 500 kilometers from Santiago—, but the worst drought in the country’s history threatens to transform it into a desert area. In 2021, the rainfall deficit was over 80% and the projections for this year are pessimistic. In this complex scenario, the Coquimbana community of Peña Blanca is “harvesting water” with the fog catcher system, a fog condensation process that has allowed them to reforest one of the last green lungs in the area to produce a unique beer in the world.

The sun beats down under the clear sky of the coastal city of Ovalle (Coquimbo). On the route to Peña Blanca, 60 kilometers inland, the face of the landscape changes completely. Temperatures drop to the bone and the fog hides the trees that cover the hills. When this oasis of vegetation began to be affected by the lack of rain in 2005, social leader Daniel Rojas and residents of the area decided to create the Cerro Grande Ecological Reserve.

The mist catchers collecting the dew of dawn. Video: Sofia Yanjari

“In addition to protecting the ecosystem of the place, one of the few that remain in the region, we had fog 365 days a year, which, added to the water crisis, was an opportunity to harvest water,” explains Rojas, director of the Alto en el Desierto Foundation, administrator and executor of the project.

In 2006 they installed the fog catcher system in the reserve, located 650 meters above sea level. The process consists of, through vertically placed plastic mesh panels, they “stop” the fog that comes from the Pacific Ocean pushed by the wind, until it condenses into drops of water that fall into a channel connected to ponds. .

The 16 panels of nine square meters that the project has allow them to harvest about 560,000 liters of water per year. “This average positions us as one of the most important fog oases in Latin America,” says Nicolás Schneider, director of the foundation. The fog catcher system, invented in the middle of the last century by the Chilean scientist Carlos Espinoza, is used in more than a dozen countries, including Peru, Spain and Israel.

So far, the water accumulated in the 100-hectare reserve has made it possible to reforest a thousand native and endemic trees, such as the quillay, the peumo and the guayacán. Also to supply water to the hundred inhabitants of Peña Blanca, dedicated mainly to livestock, when the cistern trucks have not arrived, or to give the animals a drink in critical times of drought.

The Cerro Grande Ecological Reserve in the town of Peña Blanca. Sofia Yanjari

Gustavo Patricio, president of the Peña Blanca Agricultural Community, criticizes the lack of economic support they have received from the State. Until now they have been financed mainly by voluntary contributions from international organizations. “By law, companies that own the passages of high-tension lines or telephone antennas —like the ones seen in the community— should make contributions to the reserve,” he says.

The new challenge they have set for themselves is to bottle the water they accumulate. Schneider anticipates that if they manage to raise the funds, within a year the idea could materialize. “It would be ideal to be able to go out and sell it because today almost all households are using bottled water,” says Patricio, who adds that it would be water filtered with ozone. “It would be totally pure. It is different from treating it with chlorine, since there it loses its naturalness and is left with the taste and smell of chlorine. The Adolfo Ibáñez University has already done these studies. It has been tried and it works,” he adds.

From the mist of the Pacific to the bottle

From its origins, the community of Peña Blanca has wanted the project to mix the environment with productive development. The agronomist Miguel Carcuro embodies the spirit of the latter. With the idea of ​​making craft beer, he took a course where he was taught that the waters of the north have a lot of carbonates and are very hard because as the river runs they incorporate minerals that are not favorable for making beer.

“With my brother we got a glimpse that perhaps harvesting the water before it hit the ground might not have the hardness or the contaminants,” explains Carcuro in his factory located in the middle of a desert area of ​​the reserve. Chemical analyzes proved them right and they created Atrapaniebla beer, the first in the world to use water extracted with this system.

Detail of the meshes of the fog catchers capturing water at dawn. Sofia Yanjari

Looking for the ideal microclimate and with the fog catcher system already installed, in 2011 they arrived at Peña Blanca, where the community voted in favor of its installation. “With this system I don’t have to intervene with the water,” says the entrepreneur. “It’s not like in the city, where people buy a reverse osmosis plant and then add the minerals to get the beer-style conditioned water you want,” he adds.

There are two types of Fogcatcher beers: scottish ale, red, made with roasted and caramel malt, and the Brown ale, which thanks to the touches of coffee and chocolate has more body. With the water obtained from the four panels they have in the reserve, the Carcuro brothers produced 80,000 liters and achieved sales of $186,000 last year. “The sommelier They say they have saline touches. It must be because the fog comes directly from the sea. It is a unique feature”, he maintains proudly.