Supporter of the center-left coalition Todo por Chile at the closing campaign for the elections for constituent councilors in Santiago (Chile). AILEN DIAZ (EFE)

The Chilean center-left, a sector that played a key role in the recent past of the South American country, the political spectrum of the old Concertación – the conglomerate that governed Chile between 1990 and 2010 – is going through one of the most complex moments in its history. Its electoral list did not get any seats in the election of councilors to draft a new constitutional proposal and the Socialist Party, which appeared on the list of the Government of Gabriel Boric, only obtained 5.9% of the votes, below the communists and the President’s Broad Front. One of the first conclusions – for some hasty – that Sunday’s election day left is that the center-left, protagonist of the democratic construction after the Pinochet dictatorship, has become extinct.

The Party for Democracy (PPD) of former President Ricardo Lagos and the current Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, decided to distance itself from the official list and its historical partners, the Socialists, to compete alongside the other forces that made up the Concertación: the Radical Party (PR) and the Christian Democracy (PDC), which was the strongest party in Chile since the mid-20th century and which does not form the Government. The bet failed and left in the air the question of what would have happened if this entire sector presented only one list or at least one that brought together all the parties of the two coalitions that support the Boric Administration (Democratic Socialism – led by the Partido Socialist, where the PPD of Lagos is located–, and I Approve Dignity, the alliance of the Broad Front with the Communist Party).

Lawyer Ignacio Walker, who was a Christian Democrat all his life, a party he resigned from, is co-author of A new Constitution for Chile and former Foreign Minister of Lagos. It states that the center-left ceased to exist as such when “the PS decided to form a “single” list – that is to say, from the left – with the Communist Party and the Broad Front (a total of eight parties), leaving the PPD and the PR adrift , his former partners, those who had to ally with the Christian Democrats, leaving a much diminished center-left”.

For Ernesto Ottone, a doctor in Political Science and center-left essayist, it was extinct much earlier. “The center-left existed as such in the Concertación period. Later it lost the character of a collective project of all the sectors that made it up and, finally, it was diluted in the last 10 years ”, he points out by phone. “When this situation occurred, an important sector of the Concertación committed a kind of suicide,” he adds.

The suicide that Ottone refers to is the critical stance adopted by several concertationists when the new left, led by Boric, blamed them for the social discontent that erupted in 2019, with the protests that put Chilean democracy on the ropes. Instead of defending his legacy, he joined the discourse of the new generation. “That made a force quite subordinate to the radical sector and another sector was left homeless,” says the sociologist.

Boric’s Broad Front parties reached 12.3% and the Communist Party 8.08%, bringing Boric’s original alliance to 20.38%. On the other hand, the exConcertación parties added 14.9%. Virtually none of the faces of the center-left old guard, such as former ministers Sergio Bitar and Andrés Zaldivar, won a seat. But Ottone does not interpret this result as a consolidation of the new left against the old. “The president’s party (Social Convergence) got 5.7%. They all got very little. What there is is a great defeat of a political space, both of the radical left and of the more moderate or democratic left. The punishment is a very strong punishment to the Government”, assures who was a key adviser in the six years of the Lagos government (2000-2006).

Political analyst René Jofré argues that the bet based on the hypothesis that two lists could broaden the government’s electoral base proved to be wrong: “When you have a wrong hypothesis, everything else is wrong.” In any case, he clarifies that it is “absolutely hasty” to talk about the extinction of the center-left. “If you add the vote of the center-left plus the Socialist Party, it is almost equal to that of the 2021 parliamentary election. We are where we are,” he points out. “This idea of ​​extinction arose in the first election of constituents, but in the following territorial mayors and councilors were removed,” adds Jofré.

What should the center-left do for the next elections? Jofré postulates the formation of a single political force between Democratic Socialism, the PPD and other moderate forces. For the 2024 municipal elections, for example, he proposes that the pro-government coalitions of the Government and the Christian Democrats present a single candidate per commune. But from the political point of view, he points out, Democratic Socialism should form a federation: “It is optimal even for electoral survival. In my opinion, the PPD, the Christian Democrats and the radicals are already outdone. They have to create something new.”

For regulatory reasons, the new formations that define themselves as the center as Yellows or Democrats did not manage to present themselves in the elections on Sunday. Born after the campaign to reject the first constitutional proposal -which was supported by the right and part of the center-left-, their weight has not yet been measured at the polls and it is unknown if they are capable of filling the apparently orphaned political center.

Eyes are also on the route that the Socialist Party will take. The political scientist Octavio Avendaño stated in EL PAÍS that a poor result in these elections could lead the party to reconsider whether to continue within the official list made up of the Communist Party and the formations of the Broad Front (FA) or strengthen Democratic Socialism in the coming municipal and parliamentary elections of 2025 independently. Walker sees the Socialists as too strong on the left for that, but he envisions a center-left future led by the Christian Democrats, the PPD, the Radicals, the Yellows and the Democrats “around a new democratic and reformist party, away from the extremes”. “The space exists, the demand exists, the political offer needs to be adequate,” says Walker.