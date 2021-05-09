The introduction u opening from Dragon Ball Z It is legendary for many anime fans. It is the classic Chala head Chala, which was composed of Chiho Kiyooka and written by Yukinojo mori.

It was after Kenji yamamoto debugged it through some fixes. While in Japan it is sung by Hironobu Kageyama, in Spanish the late Mexican singer took over Ricardo Silva Elizondo, who sadly passed away this year.

The introduction of Dragon Ball Z is very popular

The interpretation of Silva it became legendary and is much loved throughout Latin America. There is no lack of convention that is enlivened by this song, which has maintained its popularity over time.

Obviously, there are many free interpretations, such as the one made by a Chilean family and that accompanies this note. What happens is that they came up with the idea of ​​doing a commercial where several members appear promoting their business.

Dragon Ball Super returns! The story will continue very soon

It is a gas distribution company that they jokingly baptized as Dragon Gas Z, in reference to Dragon Ball Z. In order to sing this song, they had to adjust the original lyrics a bit.

Apparently, this gas company is located in Santiago, the capital of Chile. From the looks of it, the truck is adorned with an image of Goku becoming super saiyan, and holding two gas tanks with each of his hands.

Dragon Gas Z is a Chilean family business

What we don’t know is how old the video is, because the quality is not very good. But it is clear that not much, since links to social networks are mentioned.

Likewise, at the service of WhatsApp, so that those interested can call for a gas tank. Although many people receive it via pipes, or through pipes that fill stationary tanks, this way of distributing it is common.

People find it more practical to have one or more tanks in their homes, and thus stock up on this fuel. So that Dragon Gas Z meets the needs of many people.

Perhaps this video has not gone viral so far – it has just over 4,000 views – but many people are already aware of its service. One more sample of how much it has impacted Dragon Ball Z to Latin American fans, more than its sequel.

Fountain.



