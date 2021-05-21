Sebastián Piñera, the president of Chile, it must be admitted, was the one who best synthesized the meaning of the overwhelming beating against his force and the rest of the traditional politics left by the recent elections in the trans-Andean country. Faced with this deflected panorama, which few foresaw, he reflected: “We are not tuning in with the demands of the citizens.”

Without intending it, surely, with that school obviousness he hit the key of an anomaly that extends in the region and that many of his colleagues, especially in the neighborhood, do not warn or in the worst case they prefer to ignore until the suicide politician no longer admits reversal.

In simple terms, as Piñera would like, it happens that politics lost in their interests, has left the people who react by producing another policy. In a desperate effort to try to clear his future, this new policy is rebuilt sometimes in an unpredictable way and not always positively. This has happened in Brazil, in the current Peruvian political abyss, in the disaster in Colombia, the Salvadoran adventure or in the Argentine alley.

Ulrich Beck’s concept of the new precarious ones is close to that dimension to make it understandable: “They cannot afford health insurance or they have to go into debt to be able to study. They are not the ‘superfluous, they are not the excluded, it is not the proletariat, but the middle class who protests. That is what delegitimizes and destabilizes the system ”.

President Sebastián Piñera. AP Photo

The Chilean example also shows that surveys are not a useful device to detect these transformations. No one foresaw what ended up happening, rather the opposite was assured. But there was a close story that made it possible. In the street rebellion of 2019, not the looting that entertained television, but the great peaceful mobilizations of that middle class in Chile, is the origin of this outcome.

From these protests the need for a radical change was born in the most unequal country in the region, and the axis has been the burial of the Constitution inherited from Pinochetism. The possibility of that mutation on an agreed date, calmed down the protests, not their identity, which, as has been seen, could not strike down or the coronavirus pandemic. It has remained, latent, with its validity then.

There is an interesting detail there to observe. People, in effect, from the streets snatched from their institutions that need for radical change in a country that, during the almost 30 years of the democratic coalition of the Concertación, the center-left and center-right alliance that succeeded the dictatorship, partially reformed the Magna Carta but avoided replacing it.

It is clear that the superstructure of power, that space of Piñera and a good part of the rest of the political class, particularly the establishment, accepted this advance on the Constitution in the midst of the 2019 convulsion to regroup. Always without clearly understanding what it was about, I bet on a Gatopardismo, in the style of the Tancredi Falconeri of Lampedusa, who held the famous motto of changing something so that nothing changes.

The collapse

Also, because a new wave of violence was anticipated as a consequence of the enormous social damage that the pandemic produced and that aggravated the country’s inequalities. The valve of the Constitution dampened that panorama.

It is that strategy which vanished this past Sunday with the coup of the polls. The ruling party parties assumed that, by going together, they would garner enough votes to decisively influence the drafting of the Constitution. But the ruling party obtained 37 seats, far from the 52 necessary, liquidating in a single blow the policy of vetoes that governed the transition after the dictatorship.

On the side of social democracy, one of the backbones of the Concertación, the collapse was just as significant. The center socialism of Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet became third force behind the Frente Amplio, which, in alliance with the Communist Party, gathered 28 seats.

In the middle, an unforeseen mass of independents was structured, without known political parties, emerged from social movements or directly involved in the 2019 protests, with left or center-left profiles, who will be central in the design of the new Magna Carta. It is the victory of an anti-system vision within the system.

As a mockery of history, 32 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a Communist party candidate, Daniel Jadue, was well positioned to fight right-wing veteran Joaquin Lavin in the presidential election in November. And another leader of that force, Iraci Hassler, rose up with the Santiago commune, something that did not happen even when Salvador Allende ruled the Chile that Fidel Castro was visiting.

The massive marches in Chile, in November 2019, which forced a radical change in the country and the burial of the Pinochet Constitution. Reuters photo

To see what is coming it is convenient to see what was there. The Constitution of the dictatorship built the concept of a minimal, subsidiary State. The letter subordinated to the market education, public services, even health and it blocked with seven keys any possibility of nationalization of those devices. Any change required a two-thirds majority, which gave minority forces, especially those who defended that legacy, central power.

The Constitution

This formula produced a country of successful macro numbers in which lived as in the United States or Great Britain but earned as in Latin America. The consequent high concentration of income split Chilean society into two pieces, those who could and what they could not.

Because of this architecture, Chile was considered the North Korea of ​​liberalism, where studying a tertiary career required taking a bank loan sustained in mortgages that many times it was impossible to lift and families were chained to chronic debt. In the same way, and even more dramatic, faced with a serious illness, people of low and middle income had to expose much of everything he had obtained for decades to try to save the unwell relative.

Piñera’s wife, Cecilia Morel, in a well-known and extensive audio that was leaked in the midst of the 2019 crisis, in which she called that street insurrection an “alien invasion”, ended up recognizing what her husband ended up reflecting on: “We will have to reduce our privileges and share with others.”

The dictator Augusto Pinochet with President Salvador Allende, whom he would later overthrow. Reuters photo

The next Constitution, predictably, will have that mark, a more present State, with higher tax collection, higher public spending and expanding health care and education for all. It is not a setback, well managed it is an advance. Even tough liberal forums like magazine The Economist They emphasize the need for this change so that the country can once again be a model in the region. “Many hope that this isolates the violent and forges a new social contract that will form a more just country, but still capitalist,” he said.

It remains to be seen, however, to what extent the lines are not drawn due to the dynamics that social demand itself exposes. In principle, the message from the polls is that these are voters who do not verticalize and successfully face the arrogance of their rulers. This is the data that we indicated at the beginning that the neighborhood of Chile should observe with greater attention.

There is another important dimension. The newly indignant or the newly precarious, where they can break the blockade and influence their institutions, do so within the system and even improve it. But where that does not happen and there is no space, skepticism breaks the system and the democratic possibility is discarded.

Democracy



A report by the UNDP, the United Nations Development Program, found the growing disappointment about democracy in the region based on data from Latinbarometer, which surveys 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with thousands of interviews. “Satisfaction with the functioning of the political system in Latin America and the Caribbean reached an all-time low in 2018, with 3 out of 4 people expressing a negative judgment about political life in their country“, Held.

This was even before the pandemic that has aggravated those perceptions. “This widespread dissatisfaction has already begun to affect support for democracy as a form of government in most countries in the region,” the report says. And he adds that “the proportion of people who describe themselves as indifferent between authoritarian and democratic regimes reached 28%, the highest level ever recorded and twice the historical minimum (14% in 1997).”

The region entered the pandemic with a very strong correlation between the satisfaction that should exist with economic or political performance and corruption. In other words, the higher the satisfaction with the system, the lower the corruption, and vice versa. The eloquent data is that only 16% of those surveyed describe themselves as satisfied with the economy and politics. Pollution is that high.

Marta Lagos is a Chilean economist, in charge of the management of Latinbarómetro in Santiago. In a not so recent article, he pointed out that one of the serious deviations observed in the region is that the value of the law has become dangerously relative. “The elites enjoy immunity from the law by the mere presence of their authority. If there is no equality before the law, how much is the law worth? “. It is a fundamental question. And to a large extent, amid the petty political bewilderment, the anti-establishment barrage begins to answer it.

