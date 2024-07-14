Although there have been several controversial episodes that the Communist Party (PC) has had in 2023 and 2024 with the Government of Gabriel Boric, despite being a fundamental part of his Administration, the last of them, generated after the doubts raised by the PC about a police operation in Villa Francia, in the southern area of ​​Santiago, and in which the Prosecutor’s Office found weapons and explosives, touched a deeper nerve. And it has left the differences within the left-wing ruling party in greater evidence, several of them “substantial”, such as the dissimilar positions regarding the governments of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela, admits the president of the Socialist Party (PS), Senator Paulina Vodanavic (Santiago, 52 years old), in this interview with EL PAÍS.

Villa Francia is an emblematic area for the Chilean left because of the resistance of its inhabitants to the regime of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). Several parliamentarians and leaders of the PC, including its president Lautaro Carmona, have harshly criticized the operation: some described it as a possible setup; others, that it did not correspond to a democratic state of law and, it was even said that the procedure recalled the worst period of the dictatorship. The focus of their questions has been Boric’s Ministry of the Interior, led by Minister Carolina Tohá, of the Democratic Socialist coalition, who said that the differences with the PC “have been several” and “complex”, and that she is concerned about this “distrust” from an official party.

For Paulina Vodanovic, who is part of the Senate’s security commission, in the background of the debate there is a fact that has not been cleared up: the opinion of the Communist Party on the discovery of weapons in the operation, in the midst of the security crisis that Chile is experiencing. “I hope to hear the Communist Party condemn the violence and the possession of weapons in Villa Francia,” she tells EL PAÍS in her house, in the municipality of Ñuñoa, on a very cold afternoon in Santiago de Chile.

Ask. What do the controversies within the ruling party reflect, beyond the current situation?

Answer. There is a permanent criticism of the government from the Communist Party in different areas. And, mainly, this strong criticism, which we do not share from the Socialist Party, was seen as a result of the international agenda of the president. [Boric]We have made it public, as these are rather fundamental issues that have to do with the president’s defense of human rights in Nicaragua, in Cuba and when he has criticized the Venezuelan regime.

P. Boric has said that Venezuela’s institutions “are deteriorated.”

R. Of course, and they do not respond to a democratic State of law, something that we agree with. Therefore, these are not minor issues, but rather fundamental ones. For me there is a red line in two issues: in the defense and respect of human rights, and in what relates to violence, which is something that has now appeared with respect to the so-called ‘Villa Francia case’. Pointing out that the Government is involved, possibly; blaming the Ministry of the Interior, or saying, with such emphasis, that there could be a setup here, without any basis I understand, because if there were, there would have had to have been a criminal complaint, is very risky for democratic institutions in our country.

P. There are several controversies between the PC and the Boric Government. Is this latest episode different?

R. They are all facets of the same thing: political differences in approach to important issues that appear at different times. We are part of a government coalition, an alliance with which the president works. With such dissimilar parties within the government, I have no problem with differences appearing, because I understand them to be inherent to democracy. But, what does seem to me is that these differences cannot be allowed only to one sector or one political party when there is another, in this case the Socialist Party, that puts forward another voice and is called to order. Or, as Lautaro Carmona himself said, with a bit of ‘ignoring’.

P. Carmona said that “no one has given you the status of an expert political scientist in the PC.” This is based on your opinion that there seems to be “one PC that is in the Government and another that is against it.”

R. Of course. Political criticism is one thing and, obviously, when I take on this role, I understand that I can receive a response. But it cannot be in terms of ‘ignoring’ or personal disqualification, but rather that of two party presidents.

P. When there are voices from the PC that point out that the operation in Villa Francia reminded them of the dictatorship, and that it could have been a setup, isn’t there something bigger going on there?

R. That is why I am concerned that, in the face of an operation within the framework of a long-standing judicial investigation, where the Public Prosecutor’s Office is the autonomous body that orders the proceedings carried out by the police, we put the emphasis on an alleged setup for which there is no basis, and not on the seriousness of the discovery. Here, weapons are found in the hands of civilians in the middle of a town that, by the way, is emblematic. And not only for the Communist Party, because there was resistance there during the dictatorship and we all have a high regard for the figure of Luisa Toledo, mother of the Vergara Toledo brothers. [asesinados en 1985]. Therefore, all of us who lived through the dictatorship have a great respect for Villa Francia, as well as for La Victoria. But that does not mean that we do not have to worry about and condemn the possession of weapons by civilians in the middle of a population.

Paulina Vodanovic (center) with leaders of other left-wing parties, at a meeting of the Comando Unidad Para Chile. Christian Soto Quiroz

P. You have said that we need to talk about this discovery in Villa Francia in the context of the security crisis that Chile is experiencing.

R. It strikes me that no one is putting the emphasis on what is really important when we are in a State effort to pursue organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking. And we don’t know why those weapons are there… We have a government that has made a great effort to provide resources to the police. We are also discussing a project to strengthen the Public Prosecutor’s Office, with urgent resources; we have passed more than 50 laws on security in the last year alone. That is why I say that it is a State effort, because the powers of the State, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the police are involved here. It is a joint effort of all institutions, with Customs and the Internal Revenue Service, with the laws that we are making to follow the money trail. But if that effort is not also accompanied by recognition or social support, it is complex. If there are those who validate violence, the possession of weapons or explosives in a democracy, it is a risk.

R. What do you expect from the PC in that regard?

R. I would like to hear an opinion from the Communist Party, not from its representatives in Parliament, but from the party itself, regarding its position on this matter in a democratic regime, in a government in which it is also an active part. That is, regarding violence and, precisely, what it means that such a discovery has been made within a civilian population.

“The government spoke through Minister Tohá”

P. How do you live in a coalition with substantial differences? You have mentioned that there are dissimilar positions in the ruling party with respect to the PC on Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela.

R. When people talk about conflicts, or that we cannot make a problem out of minor issues, for me they are not minor issues. On the contrary, the defence and respect for human rights everywhere in the world, in all circumstances and places, and the condemnation and rejection of violence are fundamental issues. So, these are two fundamental issues that we cannot ignore.

P. Are these issues that are discussed within the coalition or will they continue to coexist as if nothing were happening?

R. These are issues that seem to be ignored or dismissed as minor differences when one wants to discuss them. For me, I insist, they are fundamental.

P. What do you think of President Boric’s silence in the face of this conflict with the Communist Party?

R. The government spoke through Minister Tohá. Both she and Minister Camila Vallejo [la portavoz del Gobierno y militante del PC] They were quite explicit about this accusation of fabrication. So the Government spoke and spoke clearly.

P. With so many fundamental differences, what is next for the ruling coalition?

R. The PC has said that their will is to remain in coalition, but here it is not only the expressed will that is required, but also a real will to build agreements, to respect others, to not accuse without foundation, but rather a spirit of coalition that I believe is not present.

Jara and the pension reform

P. How much does this controversy affect the Minister of Labor Jannette Jara (PC) when she is at a crucial moment of trying to push through the pension reform?

R. I would not refer to a minister in particular. I am only saying that there are great tasks as a country and, as a government coalition, we have to support them. Today, apart from security, which is fundamental, social security is the great pain that Chile has. Pensions, particularly those of women, are a disgrace; and they must hurt us across the board. If we are not capable as a country of finding a solution, it is a failure of the country, in such a way that it does not help in this task that the parties that have to be, precisely pushing, and with all the difficulty that comes with not being in the majority in either of the two chambers, are also distracted by other issues.

P. In an interview with EL PAÍS, the socialist economist, Óscar Landerretche, said that if the Government manages to reach a pension agreement, it will be “almost a legislative miracle.”

R. I think that miracles must happen. And I reiterate the concern, particularly, of women in Chile. There is a moral obligation for politics to take charge of this problem and find a solution, in such a way that the staunch defense of the AFP system [Administradoras de Fondos de Pensiones] The fact that this is not only incomprehensible on the part of a sector of the right, but at this point, inexplicable. We have to make every effort, and Minister Jara knows that she has the full support of the Socialist Party and our parliamentarians, to be able to carry out this task, which we will continue to promote with all our strength and support her as well.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Chile newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the country.