This Thursday, the French justice system sentenced Chilean Nicolás Zepeda to 28 years in prison on appeal for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2016. Japanese Narumi Kurosaki, whose body was never found.

“You are found guilty of premeditated murder” and sentenced to 28 years in prison, the same sentence as in the first instanceannounced the president of the Vesoul appeal court, François Arnaud, at the end of five hours of deliberation by the twelve members of the jury.

The accused, dressed in a white checkered shirt and black sweater, He initially received the sentence, standing impassively in the dock.before bursting into tears, noted an AFP journalist.

His father Humberto Zepeda, who was informed of the ruling by a translator when he arrived late for the hearing with his wife Ana Luz Contreras, She tried to console him by stroking his head.

“Everyone witnessed that today in France an innocent person was convicted,” he told AFP. the father, for whom the prosecution did not present “concrete and direct evidence” of his son's involvement.

Throughout the trial, the 33-year-old Chilean, in preventive detention since 2020, had denied the accusations: “I am not a murderer! I did not kill Narumi!” he reiterated this Thursday.

But the appeal court maintained the same prison sentence imposed in 2022 in the first instance, as well as the ban on staying in France once he completes his sentence.

Besidesmust pay compensation of 220,000 euros ($240,000) to Kurosaki's family and 5,000 euros ($5,500) to Arthur Del Piccolothe young man who was the girl's boyfriend at the time of the events.

“Every day has been a test for them and, unfortunately, Nicolás Zepeda leaves with his secrets,” lamented the family's lawyer, Sylvie Galley.

Future resource

The trial, which began on December 4, sparked great unrest in Vesoul, a city of 15,000 inhabitants. Dozens of people queued in the rain, in fog or in sub-zero temperatures to secure a place at the hearings.

The accusation managed to impose its story: Zepeda He would have crossed the Atlantic at the end of 2016 two months after breaking up with the 21-year-old girl, without telling herwith the aim of reconquering her or, otherwise, killing her.

After spying on her for several days at the university residence in Besançon (east), on December 4, 2016, he met her and they went to dinner together. Next, he would have killed her in the early morning of the 5th in her room at the residence.

“He suffocated or strangled her,” said prosecutor Étienne Manteaux, for whom the “woman's screams” that students heard at dawn are the “central evidence” that she died.

A day later, he would have disposed of the body in a nearby wooded area or in the Doubs River. The defense tried in its final arguments to sow “doubt” about the death, pointing to an accidental homicide. What if Narumi died from a blow to the head against a radiator during a fight? the lawyer Renaud Portejoie asked, in vain.

For Manteaux, Zepeda, a “wounded man”, would not have accepted that his ex-girlfriend went to study in France, escaping his “control”, broke up with him and started a new relationship with Del Piccolo. “It is a feminicide,” he declared on Thursday.

For the accusation, he also took possession of his ex-girlfriend's cell phone and posed as her to send messages to her loved ones once she was dead. delaying the start of the search until his return to Chile on December 13, from where he was extradited in 2020.

The defense announced that it will appeal the conviction to the French Court of Cassation, which will simply examine whether the process was carried out correctly. If you believe that this was not the case, you could order a new trial.

“The aspect of premeditation is very fragile (…) It is the reason for the appeal,” explained the other defense lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, after one of the “toughest” trials of his career. “I believe that the Zepeda case is not over,” Portejoie warned.

AFP