The Chilean Senate approved on Tuesday night a draft resolution that asks President Gabriel Boric to submit to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) a request for an arrest warrant against Nicolás Maduro, President of Venezuela, for “serious crimes that constitute a threat to the peace, security and well-being of humanity.”

“It is not possible to ignore the suffering of thousands of victims due to persecutions of various kinds that have occurred in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for years and especially due to the persecution suffered by thousands of victims after the presidential election held on July 28 of this year, among which are especially vulnerable groups such as children, older adults and women,” says the proposal.

Police fire at protesters. Photo:AFP Share

Presented by senators Felipe Kast, from the conservative party Political Evolution (Evópoli), and Francisco Chahúan, from the also conservative National Renewal (RN), The draft agreement was approved by a simple majority with the support of 21 senators and without any votes against or abstentions, according to the Senate website.

The petition addressed to the leftist Boric, who has described the government headed by Maduro as a “dictatorship” and does not recognize the victory that the National Electoral Council has attributed to the current president in the presidential elections of July 28, points out that it is the duty of a State with international commitments to “denounce and demand measures” when it has “before its eyes, crimes and atrocities as brutal as those committed in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

Therefore, calls on the head of state to “submit a request to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to lift the arrest warrant against the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.”

Venezuelan authorities have been the subject of an investigation since November 2021 by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office for alleged crimes against humanity.

Nicolás Maduro at the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice. Photo:AFP Share

In 2023, the ICC rejected an appeal by the Venezuelan government, which argued that the principle of complementarity should be respected, according to which the international court complements the country’s justice system, not replaces it, and can only intervene if the State does not investigate.

Last March, the Appeals Chamber ruled against the Venezuelan appeal, authorizing the ICC to continue its investigation.

In that sense, A group of more than 50 jurists from across the region sent a letter last week to the ICC prosecutor’s office requesting that the court issue an arrest warrant for Nicolás Maduro and the other persons responsible for crimes against humanity in Venezuela.

The letter also denounces a systematic pattern of human rights violations and persecution of the opposition, especially those who have participated in the protests that broke out after the questionable re-election of Nicolás Maduro.

According to the signatories, even if the capture is not made effective, The order will help curb the commission of crimes against humanity in the country and further isolate the regime of Nicolás Maduro. and will alert other members of the chain of command in Venezuela about their responsibilities before international justice.