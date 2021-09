The former Chilean Congress in Santiago, where the sessions of the Constitutional Convention of the country take place, on July 7, the day of the first session of the convention| Photo: EFE/ Elvis González

The Human Rights Commission of the Constitutional Convention (CC) of Chile approved, over the weekend, the inclusion of a proposal to replace the Carabineros, the Chilean ostensible police, with a civilian-controlled institution, “with a citizen and demilitarized focus”.

The commission is one of those drafting proposals for regulations that will be debated and voted on in the CC plenary for the drafting of the new Chilean constitution. Approval took place at dawn on Saturday (28), by 30 votes to 1, and the document with the set of proposals from this committee was submitted to the Regulation Committee, which will review it and then forward it for debate in the plenary.

Constituents celebrated the approval of the proposal to replace the Carabineros, who during the 2019 protests were accused of corruption and human rights violations. The decision also generated a reaction among members of the country’s right-wing political government, who rejected the proposal.

Interior and Public Security Minister Rodrigo Delgado said the Carabineros “have a history that cannot be erased overnight.” The Undersecretary of the Interior, Juan Francisco Galli, commented that “there is a lot of work, very serious, in the long term, to fall into refoundational infantilism”.

Felipe Harboe, a former senator and current constituent, believes the human rights commission has gone beyond its mandate. “It seems complicated that, in a debate in the wee hours of the morning, a nomination is put forward and it appears as if it had been a decision of the convention. And it’s not like that, it’s a proposal”, said Harboe, noting that it is in favor of reforms.