Case involves the regional office of the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism in the region of Antofagasta, which directed R$ 2.5 million to the foundation of the husband of a deputy who held positions in the Boric government | Photo: EFE/Rafael Arancibia

Chile’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into a complaint concerning the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism of President Gabriel Boric’s government.

According to information from the newspaper El País, the regional department in the region of Antofagasta, in northern Chile, directed 426 million pesos (about R$ 2.5 million) to a foundation called Democracia Viva, supposedly to help precarious settlements.

The regional office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in Antofagasta was led by Carlos Contreras, from the Democratic Revolution (RD) party, a member of Boric’s leftist coalition.

Contreras was once an advisor to deputy Catalina Pérez, also from the RD. The issue is that the Viva Democracia Foundation is chaired by Daniel Andrade, the deputy’s husband and who held positions in the Boric government in the Ministries of Public Works and Defense.

The Chilean opposition asks that possible tax fraud and influence peddling be investigated. Contreras resigned from his post at the regional Ministry of Housing and Urbanism in Antofagasta last week. Catalina Pérez, on the other hand, left the vice-presidency of the Chamber of Chile due to the scandal, while her husband left the government.

Over the weekend, Boric said, regarding the case, that he does not “put his hand in the fire for anyone” and that his government is collaborating with the investigations.

“I want to give the signal that there will be no corporate defense for anyone here and that the standards we had in the past, for judging and criticizing our opponents in cases that were at odds with public faith, we have to apply to ourselves. ”, said the president.