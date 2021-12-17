Conservative José Antonio Kast and leftist Gabriel Boric face off on Sunday (19) in the second round of the Chilean presidential election| Photo: EFE/Elvis González

Welfare state, feminism, environmentalism, barriers against immigrants, traditional family and neoliberalism are some of the themes that highlight the differences between two antagonistic models that will dispute this Sunday (19th) in the second round of Chile’s presidential elections.

On one side is ex-student leader Gabriel Boric, on the left, and on the other, lawyer José Antonio Kast, on the right, who finished in the first two places in the initial vote, held on 21 November.

“With two candidates so far apart on the political spectrum, this election will be – together with the referendum on the new Constitution – the most important in Chile’s recent history,” Kenneth Bunker, director of the Tresquintos polling institute, told EFE.

Deep changes or status quo?

Boric, 35, who is the leader of the Frente Ampla alliance, represents the part of Chilean society that wants “profound change” and that participated in the great social demonstrations of 2019, according to María Cristina Escudero, a specialist in political science at the University of Chile.

“They want better pensions, better education, health, and they place a lot of emphasis on the environment and on women,” said the academic to EFE Agency.

Boric gained notoriety in 2011 during protests in support of a fairer education system. Since then, he has established himself as a “strong leader” of the left, said Escudero.

Kast, in turn, is a fervent Catholic, father of nine and comes from a family with political ties to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), which he publicly defended on several occasions.

“He is more in favor of maintaining the ‘status quo’ and putting conservative and family values ​​at the center of the discussion,” said Valentina Rosas, political scientist at the Catholic University of Chile.

Kast is against equal marriage, abortion in any circumstance, and proposed that a gap be dug to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Chilean territory.

“Someone very conservative, reminiscent of Donald Trump,” said Rosas, referring to the former president of the United States.

economy and role of the state

In the economic field, the main difference between the two candidates is related to the role of the state, said Eolo Díaz-Tendero, director of the Transparency Observatory at the University of O’Higgins.

“Boric has a vision that is linked to a European social democracy, which wants the State to cover certain rights, while Kast is in favor of preserving the current model, which is very marked by minimal intervention”, he explained.

The Chilean system, which inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship is markedly neoliberal, with “privatized” basic services, led the country to have the highest per capita income in South America, although it has also become the most unequal, according to the World Inequality Database (WID) standalone database.

The director of the Business School at the Universidad Maior, Francisco Castañeda, told EFE that Kast’s proposals “are more friendly to the market”, because they propose tax cuts that are similar to those in Ireland.

“Boric, in turn, proposes to increase collections by 8% of GDP in eight years, and is considering creating a development bank or new state-owned companies, which generates great distrust among the private sector,” said the analyst.

According to Castañeda, “both gradually moderated the speech to capture core voters on issues such as taxation and retirement.”

Constituent debate

Another of the central points will be the unfolding of the constituent process, which was born as a way to contain the political crisis that started with the popular demonstrations of 2019.

“While Boric is much more cooperative, Kast is skeptical of constitutional change and even voted against it,” said political scientist Javier Sajuria, from Queen Mary University in London, UK.

For the academic, the new government will have a “fundamental” role, as it will be responsible for administrative or budgetary aspects, and it may even condition the result of the 2022 referendum, in which Chileans will vote to approve or not the new text.

“With the challenge of inaugurating a new constitution ahead, the spirit of the next president will be crucial for the political foundations of the coming decades”, concluded Bunker.