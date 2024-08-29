A couple of weeks ago the Pokémon World Championships 2024where many players gathered to compete in the different games of the franchise, whether in the video game, the cell phone application and the card game was not going to be missing for anything in the world. Speaking of the latter, in a turn of events involving a disqualified rival, the Chilean, Fernando Cifuentesmanaged to take first place, being an example to follow for many compatriots.

This has led the community to tirelessly ask the country’s president, Gabriel Boricwho receive it at the site named as The Cointo give him some kind of recognition for what he has achieved. It is worth mentioning that the political figure is a fan of pocket monsters, since even the ambassador of Japan He has given her a stuffed animal of her favorite character, we are talking about the initial water character Kanto, Squirtle.

In a video we can see how the request was finally followed up on, and we can see that both the boy and the other representatives of Chili They were invited to the aforementioned property, with a decoration and photos to immortalize the moment.

You can see it here:

The Chilean Pokémon world champion arrived at La Moneda, invited by the President @gabrielboric. Also attending were 10 Chilean representatives who participated in the tournament, in addition to the Japanese ambassador, Ito Takako (@JapanEmb_Chile) pic.twitter.com/1hC9GW0gUW — The Third (@latercera) August 29, 2024

Here is the description of the card game:

The Pokémon TCG (Trading Card Game) is a collectible card game based on the Pokémon franchise. In this game, players take on the role of Pokémon trainers and use cards to simulate battles between Pokémon, similar to the combats seen in the video games of the series. Each card represents a Pokémon, a trainer, or an energy, and has specific characteristics such as hit points, attacks, and abilities. Players build custom decks using these cards, and the goal is to defeat the opponent’s Pokémon to win prizes and eventually the match.

Author’s note: Although it may seem strange, in the end these types of decorations inspire more people to give everything for their ideals, so of course it was a good decision by the government to recognize the world-class achievements of its citizens.