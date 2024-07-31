The Museum of the Future in Dubai hosted His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, accompanied by a high-level delegation during his official visit to the UAE.

During his tour of the museum, the President of the Republic of Chile was briefed on the distinctive design of the building, its most prominent features and sections, in addition to the interactive experiences and innovations it displays to visitors from all over the world.

His Excellency also learned about the most prominent initiatives and future projects hosted by the museum to contribute to creating a better future for humanity.

This visit comes on the sidelines of the first official visit of its kind by the President of the Republic of Chile to the UAE since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978.