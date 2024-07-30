The President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The President of the Republic of Chile and the accompanying delegation began their tour of the mosque by visiting the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, recalling his legacy and wise approach that contributed to promoting a culture of tolerance, coexistence and peace among the various peoples of the world.

The delegation, accompanied by the Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, toured the halls and external corridors of the mosque, where they learned about the mosque’s civilized message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to others, emanating from the achievements and values ​​of the founding father, and the great role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in introducing the tolerant Islamic culture and enhancing civilized communication between different cultures and peoples around the world. They were also briefed on the history of the establishment of the great edifice, the aesthetics of the mosque and the splendor of Islamic architecture that was clearly evident in all its corners.