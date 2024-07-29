His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, met with representatives of a group of major Emirati companies, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The roundtable meeting, which took place today at the Emirates Palace Hotel as part of the official visit of the President of Chile to the country at the head of a high-level delegation, discussed prospects for cooperation and joint investments between the UAE and the Republic of Chile, and ways to expand areas of partnership and increase the volume of trade and investment flows in a way that contributes to enhancing economic growth in the two friendly countries, under the umbrella of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement concluded between the two sides.

His Excellency the President of Chile thanked the UAE leadership, government and people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, and expressed his happiness with the continuous developments in the friendly relations between the two friendly countries.

He said: “I hope that this visit to the UAE will be an important station for rapprochement, meeting and exchanging successful experiences and expertise, as well as for raising bilateral relations to new horizons, through further stimulating trade and investment flows between Chile and the UAE.”

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, in a speech he delivered at the beginning of the meeting, welcomed the President of Chile and his accompanying delegation. His Excellency said that the friendly relations between the UAE and Chile are witnessing, thanks to the joint will of the leaderships of the two countries, rapid positive developments that open new horizons for cooperation and joint work in all areas that serve their mutual interests, especially since the two countries have a common vision to achieve comprehensive development by enhancing international cooperation based on adopting freedom of trade and facilitating the flow of investments as a guarantee for sustainable economic growth for the future of coming generations, and achieving stability and prosperity around the world.

His Excellency said that the visit of the President of Chile to the UAE, and the signing of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding, paves the way for a new and promising phase of bilateral relations between the two countries and constitutes a solid foundation for launching them towards an economic partnership that achieves the strategic goals of the two friendly countries.

His Excellency added that “non-oil bilateral trade continues to flourish, which began years ago. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement concluded by the two countries will stimulate trade and investment flows by creating a platform for building partnerships between the private sector and business communities on both sides. We seek in this meeting and the opportunities for partnership and cooperation that will result from it to build on them to be a launching pad for further growth and prosperity.”

His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi stressed that “the UAE, in implementation of the vision of our wise leadership, continues to explore investment opportunities in regions with promising economic potential, at the heart of which is the continent of South America. Hence, the importance of the meeting that brought together representatives of major Emirati companies with their counterparts from the Republic of Chile, which aims to explore opportunities to build long-term investment partnerships that achieve the common interests of the business communities on both sides.”

His Excellency said that strengthening the bonds of investment partnerships between the UAE and Chile under the umbrella of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement concluded between the two countries will contribute to creating a new investment corridor with the South American continent, which will achieve common development goals and provide promising opportunities for Emirati companies to expand into new markets.

For her part, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy stressed that there are promising prospects for economic growth and prosperity for the two friendly countries through integration and partnership, not only by taking advantage of investment and trade opportunities in the two markets, but also by using the strategic location of the two countries as a gateway for trade and investment to enter neighboring regional markets, and by creating a new trade and investment corridor between the Gulf region and the continent of South America.

She added, “We are counting on this visit and this important meeting to achieve the common will of the leaderships of the two countries to advance the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Chile to broader horizons, and to achieve the development goals in the two friendly countries.”

The meeting was attended by the UAE side: Mohammed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, Mohammed Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, and a group of senior officials, in addition to representatives of 20 Emirati companies operating in various sectors. From the Chilean side, the meeting was attended by His Excellency Alberto Van Calvern, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Nicolás Grau, Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism, Her Excellency Jessica López, Minister of Public Works, Patricio Diaz, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the UAE, and heads and officials of a group of major companies in Chile, in addition to representatives of business organizations.