The President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, met with representatives of a group of major Emirati companies, in the presence of the Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, the Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, and the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The roundtable meeting – which took place yesterday at the Emirates Palace Hotel as part of the official visit of the President of Chile to the country at the head of a high-level delegation – addressed the prospects for cooperation and joint investments between the UAE and the Republic of Chile, and ways to expand areas of partnership and increase the volume of trade and investment flows in a way that contributes to enhancing economic growth in the two friendly countries, under the umbrella of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement concluded between the two sides.

The President of Chile thanked the UAE leadership, government and people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, and expressed his happiness with the continuous developments in the friendly relations between the two friendly countries.

He said: “I hope that this visit to the UAE will be an important station for rapprochement, meeting and exchanging successful experiences and expertise, as well as for raising bilateral relations to new horizons, through further stimulating trade and investment flows between Chile and the UAE.”