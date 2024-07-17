Chilean President Gabriel Boric said Thursday that he does not “rule out” declaring a state of emergency in Santiago following the increase in homicides recorded in recent days, But he warned that deploying soldiers in urban areas is not always an effective measure.

“The comparative experience (on military deployment) is not positive, however, I do not rule out any constitutional tool,” Boric said in a press conference in Asunción together with his Paraguayan counterpart, Santiago Peña.

Boric, who traveled to Paraguay the day before to make an official visit, acknowledged that “the tools that have currently been used in the Metropolitan Region have not had the expected results” and that “new measures must be taken” to confront the rise in crime.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Santiago is a measure that the right-wing opposition has been calling for for months, but the request has been reactivated in recent hours following two shootings on the outskirts of the city, which have shocked the country.

The first, in which four teenagers died, took place on Sunday in Quilicura, while five people were killed on Tuesday during a party in Lampa.

The state of emergency is a measure that Chile has been applying for months on its northern border to contain irregular migration and in Araucanía, a southern area where there is a bitter territorial conflict between large forests and radical Mapuche groups.

“I do not rule out any (measure), but what matters here is that we work together and based on evidence, not based on who makes the highest, most controversial, most radical proposal,” added the progressive president.

For several years now, Chile has been experiencing a security crisis caused by the arrival of transnational organized crime in the country, which has driven the homicide rate from 4.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to 6.3 homicides in 2023.

The feeling of insecurity continues to grow, although the authorities insist that the situation is different from that of other countries in the region, which last year recorded a homicide rate of 20 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Chile announces the creation of a new force to attack violent crimes

Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Tohá also announced this Wednesday the formation of a joint force, made up of the Investigative Police (PDI) and the militarized police Carabineros of Chile, in response to a series of unrelated acts of violence that in the last three days have claimed the lives of at least 18 people in the metropolitan region and the coastal commune of Viña del Mar.

Speaking to the press, Toha, who expressed the government’s “great concern”, explained that this new force will have the support of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and will include a reinforcement of borders and greater control of weapons at the territorial level.

“These are extremely serious crimes, people who lost their lives, homicides, deployment of weapons, where even minors have been the victims (…) an additional effort is required,” said the minister after an emergency meeting with police chiefs at La Moneda Palace, the seat of the Executive.

The current action of the State “has involved the deployment of extraordinary resources, capacities to the institutions and coordination efforts” stressed Toha before admitting, however, that The positive results achieved in other regions of the country have not been replicated in the capital area.