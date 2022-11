How did you feel about this matter?

Chilean President Gabriel Boric. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castaneda

Chilean President Gabriel Boric harshly criticized on Wednesday the results of municipal elections held in Nicaragua last Sunday.

“Of the 153 mayors ‘in dispute’, (dictator Daniel) Ortega won all 153. An electoral process carried out without freedom, reliable electoral justice and opponents arrested or banned is not democracy anywhere in the world”, wrote Boric in his networks. social.

“We will continue to press in multilateral spaces the need to guarantee in Nicaragua the restoration of the democratic guarantees and freedoms inherent to a rule of law and the end of all attacks against opponents”, added the Chilean president.

It is not the first time that Boric has openly criticized Daniel Ortega, who has been in power for more than 15 years and has been denounced for authoritarianism, electoral fraud and human rights violations.

In September, during the 70th General Assembly of the United Nations, the Chilean president made an appeal for the release of political prisoners in the Central American country.

Ortega responded by calling him a “lap dog” and questioning his authority to demand the release of detainees in Nicaragua.

“As if there were only prisoners in Nicaragua! They have a glass roof. They have prisoners in their homes. They have a constitutional coup regime, terrorists and they talk like that”, shouted Ortega.

From before reaching the presidency, even during his career as a deputy, Boric was always very critical of authoritarian governments in Latin America and defended human rights above all.

“It really bothers me when you’re on the left and then you condemn the violation of human rights in Yemen or El Salvador, but you can’t talk about Venezuela or Nicaragua,” he said in September at a conference at Columbia University in the United States. .