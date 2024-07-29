His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, arrived in Abu Dhabi today on an official visit to the UAE.

His Excellency was received upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the guest President, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, and a number of officials.