Chilean political parties reached an agreement on Monday (12) on the roadmap that the new constituent process will follow after more than three months of intense negotiations.

“A new path has just begun to advance towards a new Constitution born in democracy. It is a new opportunity to forge a new future for our homeland and our people”, said the president of the Senate, Álvaro Elizalde, after signing the document in the library of the former Congress of Santiago.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies, Vlado Mirosevic, added, in turn, that “we take every precaution not to make the mistakes of the past and for this process to work well”.

The pact establishes that the new drafting body, which will be called the Constitutional Council, will be composed of 50 people elected by the citizens and that the process will also have the binding participation of 24 designated specialists (12 by the Chamber and 12 by the Senate in parity) who will accompany the process.

“The proposed constitutional norms will be approved by 3/5 of the acting directors, with the final proposal being submitted to the Council for approval by the same quorum”, details the document.

The specialists, “of indisputable professional, technical and/or academic background”, will prepare, starting in January, a preliminary project that will serve as the basis for the work of the drafting body, “in the style of an idea-matrix”, according to the pact.

When the drafting body, which will be parity and will have indigenous representatives, although it is not yet known how many, has the proposal for a new Constitution ready, it will return it to the technicians who will initiate a harmonization process and can revise substantive aspects, if they consider it necessary.

The last step will be the exit plebiscite, with mandatory voting, which is scheduled for November 23, 2023.

The pact also contemplates 12 bases of the new fundamental text that include the mention of Chile as a unitary State, the social and democratic State of law, the recognition of indigenous peoples and the maintenance of autonomous bodies such as the Central Bank, among others.

As it is a norm that reforms the current Constitution, the agreement will have to be voted in the form of a bill in Congress and be ratified by 4/7 of the parliamentarians. Today, the far-right Republican Party and the People’s Party, aligned with the populist right, were excluded from the signing of the agreement.

The pact is closed after more than three months of intense negotiations between the political forces in which the design of the mechanism for choosing the drafting body has been the main obstacle. As the negotiations progressed, both parties approached positions until they reached today’s agreement.

The Chilean constituent process emerged as a political response to the massive wave of protests that shook the country at the end of 2019, the biggest since the end of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The parties paved the way for a Constituent Convention that worked for a year to change the fundamental law inherited from the dictatorship and partially reformed in democracy.

The final proposal for a new constitution was eventually rejected in a referendum on September 4, and thus paved the way for the new process that was announced tonight.