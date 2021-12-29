I am, great international battles said goodbye to one of its strongest participants. Sebastián Hormazábal, a Chilean impersonator of Nino Bravo, lost a tiebreaker battle with Carlos Burga, the Peruvian ‘José José’, for which he had to abandon the competition. After being eliminated, the Chilean said goodbye to the viewing public and headed to Santiago de Chile.

This was evidenced by the interpreter himself on his social networks with a photograph inside a plane on the morning of December 28. In addition to sharing messages of encouragement from his followers, he also decided to dedicate a few words to the program.

Imitator of Nino Bravo on the set of I am: great international battles. Photo: Sebastián Hormazábal / Instagram

The message of ‘Nino Bravo’ after leaving I am

The Chilean imitator of Nino Bravo, winner of one of the seasons of I am in his country, spread a short, but significant message after being forced to leave the international competition.

The singer Sebastian Hormazábal He did not hesitate to express his gratitude to all the professionals who work within the production team and also assured that he felt very loved during the time he was part of the singing contest.

“I can only be infinitely grateful for everything lived in I am. I thank the jury for their comments, the coaches, the dance corps, the makeup girls, the hairdresser women, the wardrobe bosses, the sound guys, all the production and the people of Latina for so much affection, concern and for giving me the opportunity to be on such a beautiful stage. Thanks to the brother people of Peru for their support, I will always carry them in my heart “ he wrote on his Instagram account.

The message of ‘Nino Bravo’ after leaving I am. Photo: Instagram capture

I am: the tense discussion of Mauri Stern and Jorge Henderson

The confrontations in I am, great international battles are getting stronger and this is not alien to the juries. In a recent edition of the program, Mauri Stern and Jorge Henderson starred in an unexpected discussion.

The Mexican expressed his annoyance with his partner’s long comments after the battle between the José José and Nino Bravo imitators. “What good are the anecdotes you tell the contestant?” He said.

The remembered Peruvian driver did not remain silent and responded strongly to his peer: “I don’t care about three cucumbers what you say.”

Tony Cam announces his return to I am

The impersonator Tony Cam, who established himself with his imitation of the Argentine singer-songwriter Sandro, is one of the names most requested by Mauri Stern and Cristian Rivero to return to step on the set of I am: great international battles.

“Mauri Stern and Cristian Rivero, I agree with you. It would be an honor to go to battle with the great Shalo (Sandro from Ecuador). Soon I will be with you “, replied the artist through Instagram.

Tony Cam announces his return to Yo soy to battle against ‘Sandro’ from Ecuador. Photo: Tony Cam / Instagram

Mauri Stern ‘steals’ Cristian Rivero’s place as the host of I am

The Mexican Mauri Stern managed to take the audience of Yo soy, great battles by surprise when starting the program as a host. “This is my dream, to drive I am and dreams finally come true. No one is going to miss Cristian tonight ”, he assured.