The government of Chilean President Gabriel Boric is facing a new political shakeup as Chile’s Public Ministry launches an investigation into 32 foundations suspected of receiving irregular public subsidies, in what is now known as the “Case of the Covenants”.

The Chilean national prosecutor, Ángel Valencia, announced this Thursday (3) that the foundations are under investigation for allegedly having received illegal funding from regional governments and regional ministerial secretariats.

The investigation focuses on transfers of funds that took place in at least 11 of the country’s 16 regions. Prosecutor Valencia emphasized that many of these foundations were recently established and benefited from less stringent regulations compared to the previous law.

Although the total value of the funds under investigation is still being assessed, it is estimated that it could reach, according to Valencia, “several billion pesos”. The prosecutor provided this information shortly after a meeting with his regional peers who are working on the case.

The “Case of the Agreements” came to light in June in the northern region of Antofagasta, when allegations emerged of irregularities in substantial agreements between the regional delegation of the Ministry of Housing and the Democracia Viva foundation. This foundation has links with militants from the Democratic Revolution, a party in Boric’s governing coalition, and was founded by the Minister of Social Development, Giorgio Jackson.

The scandal quickly shook the government, leading to announcements of internal audits across the country to verify the possibility of irregularities in the granting of public subsidies during the administrations of Boric and also of former President Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022). So far, four high-ranking officials have resigned, including former undersecretaries for Housing and Culture, Tatiana Rojas and Andrea Gutiérrez.

President Gabriel Boric expressed his firm position against “any act of corruption”, emphasizing that the public function is “to serve the people and the common good”. Meanwhile, the opposition, including the conservative Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party, has increased pressure for the resignation of Minister Giorgio Jackson, who is a close friend of President Boric.

Political tension increases as the opposition conditions its dialogue with the government on several reforms that are crucial to the minister’s departure. (With EFE Agency)