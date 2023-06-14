Today the world of cosplay is quite diverse, since comics and anime conventions are something massive, to the point that there are some in which the tickets usually end. We can realize that on social networks, since many people who are dedicated to making costumes recreate the best characters.

That brings us to the model of Chili who calls himself @08chise_ in instagramwhere he has shared some photos in which he plays bulma classic of dragon ballHim, specifically, the one who wears a rabbit suit. Thus having as a result a fairly large acceptance by the followers of her work on the internet.

Here some photos:

Something worth noting is that she has not only cosplayed this character, as she seems to be a fan of other productions such as Chainsaw Man, One Piece, The Road to El Dorado And till Nier: Automata. With costumes that look quite similar to the animated counterparts, that’s the very thing that has led the girl to place herself within a high podium of cosplay.

via: instagram

Editor’s note: This business is becoming more and more profitable for some people, so the earnings on Patreon for some are generous amounts. So far from being a niche, this path of costumes is already becoming a trend.