The world of anime gets much bigger with the passing of the years, because thanks to the internet some of the chapters are easy to watch with the use of a streaming platform such as it can be. crunchyroll And till Netflix. That leads us to the fact that Naruto has become very popular, even after decades of existence.

That brings us the new generations of followers, who pay tribute to the work created by Masashi Kishimoto, either with watercolor arts, covers of the musical themes of the series, and of course, cosplay cannot be missing. exactly the model Chilean known as valeria belenhas made his own suit that alludes to the evil society of the saga, Akatsuki.

Here the photos:

The current state of the franchise Naruto It has remained positive, given that a new series will be released shortly, which will tell us about some events that occur during the time skip towards shippuden. In addition, this same year a new game of the franchise will be released that complies as a compilation, including characters from boruto.

via: instagram

Editor’s note: I hope that one day the animators of Naruto decide to make a remake of at least the season in which the main character is a child, since they are by far the most iconic episodes.