In the last few hours, some controversial statements by the Chilean model, Daniella Chavez, they have put the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in sight The former Playboy bunny confirmed through her Twitter account that she had sexual relations with the Portuguese in 2015. In addition, she assured that she had videos that confirm the meeting between the two and the alleged infidelity to Georgina Rodríguez.

In addition to revealing that he had sexual relations with the soccer player, model and influencer, Daniella Chávez, he left open the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo was unfaithful to his partner.

“If someone has sex with another person who is not their partner, but is a free person in mind and body without giving explanations, is that infidelity? So with @Cristiano we are unfaithful? It was only sex and with permission from me, not from him! Free sex also exists ”, shared the Chilean.

Many users did not believe in the words of the Chilean model, to which she assured: “I even have a video, but you can’t upload it, because it’s your privacy and we’re without clothes.”

Thus, the well-known figure of the Onlyfans platform wanted to give prominence to an event that happened in 2015. “I always denied it, I invented a lot to get out of it, but I can’t take it anymore!”, he specified.

Although the award-winning soccer player has not ruled on the subject, the statements and aforementioned evidence of Daniella Chávez would have aroused the concern of fans of Georgina Rodríguez, seeing her involved as a victim of an alleged infidelity.

Let’s remember that the relationship between the Portuguese and the Argentinean became official in 2016, after meeting in a Gucci store in the capital of Spain.

TRADE

Peru (GDA)

