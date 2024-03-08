Copesa says “big tech” has adopted deliberate exploitative practices in the search and digital advertising markets; charges a fine of R$

Copesa, one of Chile's main media conglomerates, announced this Friday (March 8, 2024) that it has sued Google for abusing its almost monopoly position in the search and digital advertising markets.

The legal action against the company was filed at the beginning of March at the TDLC (Free Competition Court). Copesa argues that there was “exploitative, exclusionary and unfair competition practices” in the Google engine. The information is from the newspaper “La Tercera”.

According to the Chilean group, the service creates a world “no clicks”, where readers consume news through search engines and do not access the websites that produced it. This action would be the result of a “Google’s deliberate and calculated plan” and that causes a “virtuous cycle” for the North American company.

Therefore, the conglomerate asks that the big tech be fined US$48.5 million (equivalent to $240 million at current exchange rates). The group also asks that the Court recognize that Google violated free competition rules. In addition to abstaining from any “anti-competitive conduct”as well as any other “restricts the participation of Copesa’s media in the market”.

The company's general manager, Eugenio Chahuán, highlights that demand “it is in line with what some of the main online media outlets in the world have done” and what decision aims to “give long-term sustainability to the country’s media activity”.

Copesa became the first company in Latin America to file this type of action.