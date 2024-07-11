This Thursday, the Arica Court of Guarantees authorized the exhumation of the body of Franco Vargas, the 19-year-old conscript who died while performing his military service in Putre, a town in the far north of Chile. The young man collapsed and died while participating in a march after six in the morning in the highlands, more than 4,000 meters above sea level. After that military exercise, another 45 conscripts of the 24th Huamachuco Motorized Brigade presented respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, and one of them had to have his hand cut off.

Following an intense debate, on June 25, the Supreme Court ordered that Franco Vargas’ case should be handled by the civil courts, since initially the proceedings were handled by the military courts.

The request for the exhumation of the body was made by the Arica Prosecutor’s Office. At the hearing, prosecutor Anatole Larrabeiti said that the autopsy must be carried out under the Minnesota protocol, a method used in cases where deaths occur when people are in the custody of the State. He explained that this protocol consists of “an autopsy with a unique set of requirements ranging from possible injuries prior to the death of the person, as to any other type of anomaly in the death of the person and that must be foreseen in the case that the State is the one who has had custody of this person, as was the case of the Chilean Army when it kept a conscript who was fulfilling his Military Service who died under this requirement.”

The conscript’s mother, Romy Vargas, also authorized the procedure. When her son’s case was being handled by the military courts, she had refused to allow this procedure to be carried out.

The Arica Guarantee Court granted the request of the Public Prosecutor arguing that “this is a procedure that is useful for the clarification of the facts investigated, and taking into account not only the summons and notice of the deceased’s mother, but also her express manifestation of will, they have been touched upon in each of the budgets established in that norm, which allow this court to accede to the request of the Public Prosecutor and the complaining parties.”

The commander-in-chief of the Chilean Army, Javier Iturriaga, acknowledged on May 8 that the first information provided on the death of conscript Franco Vargas “lacked precision” and discharged the two main commanders of the institution in the far north of the country. The general also admitted that the work carried out in the area in April left him with “a reasonable doubt regarding the correct execution of the instruction, compliance with internal regime protocols and health protocols” and that, if proven through investigations, “the responsibilities that are determined must be assumed.”

On May 13, President Gabriel Boric and Defense Minister Maya Fernández received Franco Vargas’ mother at La Moneda, a meeting in which they pledged to support the causes “to clarify what happened to Franco and the rest of his companions,” the Secretary of State said at the time.

According to initial versions from the Army, Vargas had respiratory problems during a break in the middle of a training march from the Pacollo Training Camp to the Putre Military Barracks. The conscript soldier was initially stabilized by the regiment’s infirmary teams and was then sent to a local health center, where his death was confirmed.

The official account has been rejected by other conscripts in the regiment, who have reported multiple instances of mistreatment by their superiors during military training.

This case has revived one of the greatest tragedies to have occurred in the Chilean Army in times of peace. In 2005, a non-commissioned officer and 44 conscripts who were doing their military service died after obeying the orders of their superiors, who sent them on a march in the mountainous area of ​​Antuco, in the southern region of Biobío, in low temperatures and a white wind. Five soldiers were prosecuted for their responsibility in the deaths.

