In a photo dated April 18, 2022, deputies in the Chilean Congress display signs rejecting the Pension Fund Administrators, AFP. Johanna Zarate Perez (EFE)

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile begins this Tuesday the discussion of a bill that would enable people to withdraw, once again, part of the money from their pension savings. In the middle of the pandemic, between 2020 and 2021, the Chilean Congress allowed three pension fund withdrawals of 10% of the individual capitalization fund each. The following two bills (the fourth and the fifth withdrawal) did not pass the filter of the Lower House. In total, there were more than 50 billion dollars of savings that passed into the hands of their owners and that had a negative effect on inflation that already stands at 11.1% in 12 months, high figures for Chile.

This initiative is known as the sixth retreat, although in reality only three have been able to materialize. The bill begins its discussion in the Constitution Committee, just one year after Congress rejected a similar initiative (according to Chilean law, at least 12 months must elapse to put projects that have not passed the test on the table again legislative). It is pushed by a minority group of parliamentarians and seeks to make part of its funds available to savers, which in Chile are managed by the Pension Fund Administrators, AFP, through an individual capitalization system.

According to the Central Bank of Chile, two thirds of the inflationary spiral that still affects the country has its origin in internal factors derived from the withdrawals of money from the AFPs and by the Emergency Family Income (IFE), a benefit provided by the State to improve family income in the midst of the covid-19 crisis. Inflation of 11.1% in 12 months is far from the 3% target that the Central Bank hopes to achieve by the end of 2024.

The president of the autonomous entity, Rosanna Costa, has been emphatic in pointing out the unwanted effects that a sixth retirement could bring to the economy. “If today we have a pending adjustment, because we have a consumption that is above long-term capacity, a sixth withdrawal would exacerbate that problem instead of solving it, and, therefore, it would put pressure on prices,” he warned in his presentation of the last Monetary Policy Report (IPOM) on April 5.

To be approved, however, the current sixth project requires a quorum of three fifths in both chambers: 93 deputies and at least 30 senators, which is not easy to achieve in the current context. A new withdrawal today does not enjoy the popularity it had two years ago, when its effects on inflation were not yet evident and the need for families to have fresh funds in the midst of the pandemic was undeniable.

The Government of Gabriel Boric on this occasion has been blunt. If a year ago, a month after assuming power, he ended up giving in to pressure and presenting his own plan to withdraw pension funds, which was finally rejected, now he has shown himself convinced of the damage that an initiative of this type can provoke the economy. “We see no reason for another withdrawal. It means going back on the advances we have made in dealing with inflation. It means boycotting ourselves with the pension reform, which is one of the priorities of the government program. Today it is necessary to increase and improve pensions in our country”, said the minister spokesperson, Camila Vallejo.

In any case, from the ruling parties and from other benches they have asked the Government for a “proactive attitude” to face the pressures that the project will generate. An important sign along these lines was the agreement reached yesterday between the Government and the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) so that the minimum wage reaches 500,000 Chilean pesos (about $625) in July 2024 would be an important sign.

In the first three withdrawals, the current government parties enthusiastically supported the initiative from the opposition, including the then deputies Gabriel Boric, Vallejo and Giorgio Jackson, the Minister of Social Development.

The Government of Sebastián Piñera, which at first was categorical in rejecting the measure, finally ended up giving in to this highly popular project in a context of crisis. He signed the first withdrawal into law in July 2020 before an overwhelming majority of Congress voted in favor of the initiative. Later, he presented his own project in December of that year that included the payment of taxes. In April 2021, he had no choice but to sign the initiative, after its parliamentary approval and the Constitutional Court (TC) voted not to accept the request filed by La Moneda for processing.

The 50,000 million dollars disbursed in the three withdrawals from old-age savings were equivalent to 25% of the total funds accumulated as of June 2020, according to the Superintendency of Pensions. After that, 34.5% of affiliates had no balance in their mandatory individual savings account. Of the total affiliates who used up their balance, 58.6% were women.