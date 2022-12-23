The Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, reported this Friday that the head of state, Gabriel Boric, instructed to decree a state of catastrophe due to the massive fire in Viña del Mar122 kilometers northwest of the capital, which so far has affected more than 400 homes.

“The decree is being drafted and this implies that a head of the National Defense is going to be appointed who is going to have powers to limit constitutional rights, eventually of assembly and transfer, but who also has the power to take control, requisition all the goods that are required to be able to attend to face the emergency,” explained the authority from the Valparaíso region.

“There was a very quick response to the start of this fire, but despite this, a product of the place where this fire is taking placedue to weather conditions, wind and the presence of combustible material, spreads very aggressively and quickly,” he added.

“We have information that a burned body has been found; we want to have total and absolute confirmation (…) and there is information that we have to confirm about a second body,” added Monsalve.

“We will not leave them alone (…) our priority is the safety of people and we will continue to deploy all the necessary resources,” the president, Gabriel Boric, published on his social networks.

Until now, the National Emergency Office (Onemi) of the Ministry of the Interior ordered the evacuation of risk areas in the hills of Viña del Mara city that is home to some of the largest informal housing camps in the country in the affected area.

According to estimates by the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf), at least 110 hectares have been consumed by the flames.

EFE