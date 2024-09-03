Christopher CamposChilean international goalkeeper for San Antonio Unido, a team in Chile’s Primera B, suffered the amputation of a foot after a serious traffic accident on one of the highways that surround Santiago de Chile, medical sources reported today.

Chilean surgeons managed to reimplant the international goalkeeper’s right foot, hours after it was amputated.

“Thanks to the skill of the surgeons at our institution, it was possible to reconstruct the limb, so at this time we have the viability of the limb,” he explained to the press. Jorge Ibanez, deputy medical director of the former Posta Central, where the player was taken after his vehicle collided in the early hours of the morning.

“He was taken directly to the operating room at around 4:00 AM, where he was operated on by a team of traumatology experts, foot specialists and subspecialists,” the spokesman added.

Ibáñez, however, wanted to be cautious with the evolution and the possibility that the 25-year-old goalkeeper can first return to normal life and finally to his sporting career. “Due to the severity of the injury, one cannot guarantee long-term viability, but rather, simply reconstruction,” he said.

Accident and drama

Campos, goalkeeper for San Antonio Unido, a team in Chile’s Primera B, crashed his truck into one of the concrete barriers separating Route 78, near the town of Malloco, 20 kilometers south of the capital, after losing control in a traffic accident that is under investigation.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper had played hours earlier as a starter in the match that his team lost against Transandino and according to the patrol officer of the Traffic and Highways department of the Carabineros of Chile, Lieutenant Sergio Espejo, the suspect was suspected of speeding.

As a result of the collision with one of the walls dividing the lanes, he was taken to a medical centre (the former Posta Central), where he was admitted in a serious but non-life-threatening condition, although part of his right lower limb had to be amputated at the ankle.

Formed in the lower divisions of Colo Colo, in 2017 he was on trial at Sporting Lisbon, where he did not fit in. Two years later, and with Hernán Caputto on the bench at Universidad de Chile, he was included in the first team and in 2020 he made his debut in the lay goal against Internacional de Porto Alegre, in a match that the Brazilians won 2-0. S

However, the university decided to terminate his contract three years later, after learning that the Public Prosecutor’s Office was investigating him for alleged gender violence. From there he jumped to his current team. He was selected for the Chilean U-20 in the 2019 South American U-20 Championship, although he did not play a match; he was also on the bench of the senior team in 2022 in friendlies against Morocco and Qatar, and made his debut a year later in another friendly, this time in Chile’s victory (3-0) against Cuba.

