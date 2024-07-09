Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren delivered a harsh note of protest to Colombia on Monday, July 8, in which he described “unacceptable” and “imprudent” the statements of President Gustavo Petro, who asked for the release of the mayor of the Recoleta commune of Santiago de Chile, the communist Daniel Jadue.

“They are unaware of the democratic history of our country, as well as the existence of a State of Law,” added the Chilean foreign minister on his X account.

Petro said on his social networks that Jadue, in preventive detention for more than a month accused of several corruption crimes, is “imprisoned by the Pinochet jurisprudence imposed on free beings.”

Petro’s words jeopardize the good relations between the governments of both countries and the mutual admiration that both presidents have. Photo:EFE Share

She also posted a video of Gabriela Rivadeneira, one of the members of the International Committee for Justice for Daniel Jadue, who demands his release and claims that his imprisonment is to “end the big pharmaceutical business.”

The Colombian president made his controversial statements on the same day that the hearing to review the mayor’s precautionary measures was held at the request of the defense, but the court decided to maintain the maximum precautionary measure and leave him in jail, considering him “a danger to the security of society.”

In the morning, government spokesperson Camila Vallejo responded that Chile “has a rule of law” and “separation of powers,” and stressed that changes in the Chilean political system “are determined” by Chile, “not by authorities from other countries.”

“The Executive cannot be giving its opinion or intervening in judicial proceedings that are underway, whether for the Recoleta commune or for another case,” he added.

Petro’s words They risk the good relations between the governments of both countries and the mutual admiration that both presidents have. -Petro and the Chilean Gabriel Boric- have expressed on repeated occasions.

The Colombian’s second and most recent visit to La Moneda was in September of last year, in the context of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Augusto Pinochet’s coup d’état.

Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren delivered a harsh note of protest on Monday, July 8. Photo:By Alberto van Klaveren Share

Who is Daniel Jadue?

Jadue, a 56-year-old graduate in architecture and sociology of Arab origin, is aone of the main leaders of Chilean communismHe contested the left-wing presidential primaries against Boric and, with his support, the Communist Party established itself at the forefront of Chilean politics.

The politician is being prosecuted for disloyal administration, fraud, bribery, bankruptcy and tax fraud. All of this within the framework of the management of the Chilean Association of Municipalities with Popular Pharmacies (Achifarp), an entity of which he was president.

EFE

