Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Nicolás Grau, Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism of the Republic of Chile, said that the volume of UAE investments in Chile amounted to nearly two billion dollars in 2023, as the UAE is currently working on a number of projects under development in various fields with the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency in Chile “Invest Chile” in a way that enhances the development of trade and investment relations.

His Excellency added that both countries are capable of developing bilateral economic relations, which will be reflected in the increase in the volume of direct investments and trade exchange between the two countries, and the creation of promising opportunities in various sectors, as the UAE and Chile enjoy different commercial capabilities and experiences, and through the exchange of experiences and practices, we are keen to advance bilateral economic relations and achieve sustainable development in various fields.

He pointed out that Chile received foreign direct investments that touched the $23 billion barrier by the end of last year 2023, explaining that this growth is the largest of its kind since 2014.

He said, “The UAE has some important investments in Chile, and through our current visit we seek to discuss ways to enhance cooperation. We have seen through our meetings with the Emirati and Chilean business community the extent of their interest in the mining, copper and technology sectors, in addition to water desalination, food production and energy.”

His Excellency expressed their interest in cooperating with the UAE in the field of water desalination, given that Chile is a mining country that produces huge quantities of copper, explaining their efforts to cooperate with the UAE to make copper production greener, in addition to enhancing investment in renewable energy sources, as two-thirds of Chile’s energy production comes from renewable sources.

The Chilean Minister of Economy praised the UAE’s leadership in the field of renewable energy, expressing their aspiration to benefit from the country’s expertise in the green economy sector, noting that Chile also possesses many natural resources that enable it to move to rely on renewable energy sources, as environmentally friendly energy represents approximately 50% of the total production, most of which is from wind, solar and hydroelectric energy.

His Excellency Nicolas Grau said that Chile is a leading technology hub for Latin America, as it is currently working on building the first submarine cable in the southern end extending from Chile to Australia, and this connection contributes significantly to enhancing the resilience of the world’s digital infrastructure.

In this context, His Excellency called for exploring opportunities for cooperation with the UAE in the advanced technology sector and developing digital infrastructure. He said that the UAE’s participation in this process will greatly add to the advantages that the link will provide, in addition to exchanging expertise in the field of optical fibers and communications, in addition to investing in data centers.

His Excellency pointed out the role of start-ups in strengthening economic relations between the two countries, stressing that Chile has a strong environment that supports start-ups and contributes to accelerating the growth of their businesses, supported by the “Startup Chile” program that was launched about 15 years ago.

In this context, he said, “The UAE has the capabilities and high capacity to invest in emerging companies in Chile, and this may be a unique opportunity to work on providing more financial opportunities to advance the ideas we have in these emerging companies.”