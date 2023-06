How did you feel about the content of this article?

Relatives of executed politicians and disappeared prisoners from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet protest in the framework of the parade on the Day of Naval Glories, in May | Photo: EFE/ Adriana Thomasa

The Chilean court has condemned four retired soldiers for the murder of 12 people during the executions of the so-called “Caravan of Death”, a military delegation that, aboard a Puma helicopter, toured different cities in the country to assassinate political opponents during the first months of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Retired General Santiago Arturo Ariel de Jesús Sinclair Oyaneder, 92, was considered the perpetrator of the completed crimes of aggravated homicide and, despite his advanced age, must be arrested to serve the 18-year sentence determined by the Supreme Court of the country.

As a co-author, Juan Viterbo Chiminelli Fullerton (86 years old) was sentenced to serve 12 years. For his part, Pedro Octavio Espinoza Bravo (90 years old) must serve 10 years in prison as the perpetrator, while Emilio Robert de la Mahotiere González (86 years old) will have to spend five years and one day in prison as an accomplice to the crimes.

Even today, 1,159 victims of forced disappearance during the dictatorship are sought by their relatives in Chile. The Chilean dictatorship left more than 40,000 victims, among those executed, detained, disappeared, political prisoners and tortured, according to data from the official commission that compiled testimonies from victims and their families.