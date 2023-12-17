Carlos Peña: “Starting Monday, Chile will have to face the problems that afflict it”

Interview with the lawyer and rector of the Diego Portales University, Carlos Peña, one of the most influential voices on the Chilean public scene,

Q. What are the country's emergencies that the political class should focus on starting this Monday?

A. The most immediate thing will be to confront the problems that afflict it, which are not constitutional: security in the streets, fear of the other, which is especially prevalent in the most modest sectors that are, by the way, the ones that matter. ; the failure in school education that has increased in recent years instead of beginning to be resolved, harming the majority; resolve the crisis in the private health system that, if there is no way out, will drag the public system into a disaster. As you see, the most urgent reality, which is always plain reality, will continue, and now without pretexts so that it is not heard, knocking on the door and there will no longer be the pretext of constitutional change to turn a deaf ear or hide one's own incompetence. .

