Previous version was rejected by the population in December 2022; text was written by a right-wing majority

The Constitutional Council of Chile presents this Saturday (October 7, 2023) the new Magna Carta proposal to the Committee of Experts, which will review the text before going to a plebiscite. This is the 2nd version of the text delivered and should contain more liberal proposals compared to the 1st version, since the right has the majority of the bench.

The new text seeks to replace the 1981 Constitution, granted during the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). The current Charter was criticized during the 2019 demonstrations – called “estallido social”, or “social breakdown”. For the Chileans who took to the streets that year, the current document is the basis of inequalities in Chile as it promotes the privatization of basic services, such as education and social security.

Unlike the 1st process of reformulating the Constitution, this one had the participation of 24 experts chosen by Congress. Furthermore, the politicians on the commission were elected by the population. With this, the right secured the majority of seats on the bench, while the 1st version of the new Magna Carta was written by a Constituent Assembly mostly made up of left-wing legislators. The new formation has 50 members, with 22 seats occupied by conservatives, 11 centrists, 16 progressives and 1 indigenous person.

NEW PROPOSALS

Chilean media published some points that will be included in the new proposed Chilean Constitution. According to the La Tercerain a chapter of the new proposal delivered to the Public Ministry and the Electoral Court, the constituents propose to create a Supraterritorial Prosecutor’s Office and an Interinstitutional Coordination Council.

The 1st concerns the formation of a federal entity aimed at investigating organized or highly complex crimes linked to the National Prosecutor’s Office. The new Council would have the function of collaborating with the Public Ministry in coordinating the activities of the investigative bodies.

In relation to social rights, the Council presented article 24, which establishes that “the State must adopt appropriate measures to realize the rights to health, housing, water and sanitation, social security and education“. The section was approved unanimously and diverges from Pinochet’s Constitution, which put into effect the privatization of these services.

However, one point that came up for discussion in the Council was regarding the Central Bank’s powers to buy Treasury bonds. The constituent plenary approved the chapter relating to economic issues and the actions of the Central Bank.

In the new text, the Council establishes that the BC will be “an autonomous body, with its own assets and of a technical nature, whose composition, organization, functions and competencies are determined by institutional law”.

It was also proposed that the Chilean Central Bank carry out operations only with other financial institutions, both public and private. “In no case can you grant them your guarantee, nor acquire documents issued by the State, its organizations or companies. No public expenditure or loan may be financed with direct or indirect credits from the Central Bank.“, states the proposal.

NEXT STEPS

After being evaluated by the experts, who will have 5 days to deliver their opinion, the proposal will return to the Constitutional Council to consider the suggested adjustments. The Council then has until October 16 to vote on the report.

On November 7, councilors vote on the full final text and deliver it to President Gabriel Boric. Afterwards, the text will go to the Technical Admissibility Committee within 5 days. The proposal will be voted on in a plebiscite by the population on December 17th.

A survey released by Cadem on October 1st shows that 41% of the population prefers to reject the new text and follow Pinochet’s Constitution, while 19% say they prefer the Council’s proposal and another 27% should opt for the version amended by the experts.

Regarding the plebiscite, 54% of those interviewed said they will vote against the change in December, while 24% say they will choose approval. Rejection of the proposal grew by 10 percentage points in 6 months, from March to September this year.

TEXT DENIED IN 2022

The first proposal of the new Constitution, which lasted almost 2 years, was presented to the president, Gabriel Boric, on July 4, 2022. With 388 articles, the document was the first in Chile to be written by a joint committee – with the same number of women and men. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 2MB, in Spanish).

The text proposed that 50% of positions in all State bodies and public companies be held by women. A part was also reserved for indigenous people, so that the country was “parity” It is “regional”.

The 1st version of the new Constitution also sought to give autonomy to regional and municipal governments, based on the principle of regionality. The text stated that public policies must be “pertinent to territorial needs” It is “adapted to different local realities”.

In relation to social rights, the 2022 suggestion provided for a public and free National System for education, health and pensions, although the possibility of private service could still be made available.

However, the text was voted on in a plebiscite on September 4 and was rejected. There were 61.87% votes against and 38.13% in favor. It was the first mandatory vote in the country since 2012, and more than 50,000 people did not attend.

At the time, surveys showed that the population rejected the proposal after the vote on the private pension fund, which proposed the end of individual capitalization, in which citizens pay for their own pensions.

In an interview with Power360 last year, the professor of international relations and economics at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina) Clarissa Franzoi stated that the text prepared “sinned” explaining to citizens what each of the changes means in practice.

“People tend to fear the unknown. Perhaps the guidelines lack the element of concreteness, but it is difficult for a Constitution to offer that”, said Franzoi. “It must establish general guidelines for the State’s actions. The details of the public policy are for later complementary regulation”he explained.

The expert also stated that the president’s popularity directly influenced the result of the plebiscite. Second search (PDF – 3 MB, in Spanish) from Cadem, 56% disapproved of Boric’s government in August 2022.

This report was produced by Journalism intern Evelyn Paola under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.